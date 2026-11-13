RGIII Robert Griffin III-Baylor Bears-Baylor football

Baylor is expected to interview former Bears quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III for the head football coach opening, sources tell On3. Griffin previously said publicly that he wanted to interview for the job at his alma mater.

Sources told On3 that Griffin has prepped for the interview with a former college football head coach. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 4,293 yards with 37 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2011, and ran for another 699 yards and 10 TDs. It was Baylor’s first 10-win season since 1980.

“If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn’t just respectable on the football field, but the fans can be proud of, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor,” Griffin recently said on The Dan Patrick Show.

Griffin is currently a college football analyst for FOX. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft and played seven NFL seasons, making stops in Washington, Cleveland and Baltimore. Griffin has never coached at the college level; he coached RGIII Takeover, a rebranded team in Overtime’s seven-on-seven league in 2025.

Baylor’s coaching search has ramped up in the last week. Among the names coming up in conversations, UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor is a serious contender and a top name to watch for the Baylor opening. The Texas native has been mentioned in a number of job openings in the state in recent years, but this could be one to pull him away from UTSA. He’s built UTSA into one of the top Group of Six programs and is in contention for an American Conference championship game appearance this season.

The ideal timeline for Baylor to make a hire is the last weekend of November, coming off the Thanksgiving holiday and the final weekend of the college football regular season. That timing would allow Baylor’s next head coach to be introduced and start before National Signing Day on Dec. 2.

If potential candidates are playing in conference championship games, they can be publicly announced and finish out the season with their respective school.