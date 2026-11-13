Daune Morris — Tennessee football

Tennessee running back Daune Morris will miss this weekend’s contest on the road at Texas A&M after he was involved in a car accident this week, according to a report from On3’s Chris Low.

Morris has been the team’s top backup to star running back DeSean Bishop this season. He has rushed for 434 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He has also caught six passes for 35 yards.

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Daune Morris is a 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back in his sophomore year at Tennessee. He contributed sparingly as a freshman a year ago, logging 35 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. He has significantly increased that production this season.

Morris has nearly doubled his carries through the first nine games of the season, but he’s also been more productive with them. His average per carry has nearly doubled.

Daune Morris had a breakout game in a contest against Kennesaw State early in the season. In that outing he rushed 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, while also catching two passes for nine yards.

He recently had his most productive outing since, running five times for 85 yards and a touchdown against Kentucky. That included a 66-yard run in the 34-6 win over the nation’s then-No. 6 team.

Morris’ absence on Saturday will put further pressure on Bishop, who has carried the lion’s share of the load in the backfield for Tennessee all season. Bishop enters Saturday’s game already having eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the year, with 196 carries for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Tennessee, which currently ranks No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, is looking to avoid upset to remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. Texas A&M has won only one conference game, dropping its last three SEC contests and three of its last four games overall.

The two programs are set to square off on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET from College Station, Texas. The game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN.