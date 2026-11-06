Upset Alerts: Josh Pate reveals concern level in notable Week 10 games

Upset Alert Week 10

We haven’t even seen what is going to happen in Week 10, but it’s likely to go down as the best weekend of the college football regular season. Before the action gets underway, Josh Pate has unveiled his weekly upset alerts, identifying teams that he has at least some level of concern in.

There are seven games between two College Football Playoff-ranked teams this weekend. No. 3 Utah hosts No. 9 BYU, No. 10 Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Georgia, No. 11 Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Miami, No. 12 Ohio State hosts No. 23 Oregon, No. 13 Tennessee hosts No. 6 Kentucky, No. 14 LSU hosts No. 5 Alabama, and No. 18 Missouri hosts No. 7 Texas.

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Of course, on Tuesday night, the first CFP rankings of the season were unveiled. The 12-team bracket, as of today, features five SEC teams, two Big Ten teams, two Big 12 teams, one ACC team, plus Notre Dame and Boise State.

There was a lot of criticism with the rankings, notably surrounding Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others. This weekend, those initial rankings might not matter much. Now, it’s time for Week 10, a do-or-die week for many teams. Here’s who Pate has on upset alert.

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No. 8 UCLA at Minnesota

UCLA is 8-0 on the season, 5-0 in the Big Ten, and ranked No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Being at No. 8 while undefeated shows that the strength of schedule is holding the Bruins back at least a little bit. They’ll go on the road to Minnesota, who is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers took Indiana to overtime last week. Can they give another top ten team a run for their money?

“The long November theory is if you’re a contender for the first time in a long time, it’s one thing to do it in September, it’s one thing to do it in October,” Pate said. “It’s a fact that November is the longest month of the year for new contenders.”

Concern Meter: 7/10

Texas A&M at No. 21 South Carolina

Texas A&M has struggled this season, currently 4-4 overall, 1-4 in the SEC and having lost four of its last six games. No. 21 South Carolina lost three in a row in the middle of its season, but now has three straight wins to sit at 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. The Gamecocks are surging, and find themselves in the first CFP rankings. Can they stave off the upset in Week 10?

“I don’t care how big a lead South Carolina gets in this game, I will white knuckle this thing for four quarters,” said Pate. “I will white knuckle this thing until Shane Beamer is at the postgame press conference podium going, look at that, four wins in a row. Look at that, it wasn’t just ‘Cocktober’ magic.”

Concern Meter: 7/10

No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

Iowa cracks the top 20 in the first CFP rankings, and they’re 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes are 2-2 in their last four games. They’ll go on the road to take on a Northwestern team that just recently fell out of the AP Poll. The Wildcats fell to Oregon last week, dropping to 6-2 on the season and 3-2 in the Big Ten.

“Chip Kelly versus Phillip Parker is like a pay-per-view banner,” Pate said. “I could see that on a late 90s WWF pay-per-view promotional poster. That is irresistable force and immovable object type stuff, Chip Kelly and Phil Parker. … This is a coin flip game, so it’s a 10.”

Concern Meter: 10/10

Michigan State at Michigan

This game is between two rivals, and two teams that have questions at quarterback. Michigan State starter Alessio Milivojevic entered the week questionable, while Michigan just named Tommy Carr its starter for the foreseeable future over Bryce Underwood. The Spartans have lost six games in a row after a 2-0 start, sitting at 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten after Carr’s big performance last week against Rutgers.

“I am not counting on Michigan to get margin on anyone this year,” said Pate. “So even the games they win, they are close games. That means I’ve got to put at least a 6 on the upset alert concern meter for all Michigan games.”

Concern Meter: 6/10

Oklahoma at No. 24 Florida

Jason Witten is set to make his debut as Oklahoma’s interim offensive coordinator on Saturday after the team fired Ben Arbuckle this week. Can he unlock John Mateer and the offense again after falling to 4-4 on the season and 2-3 in the SEC last week? As for No. 24 Florida, they’re rolling with Tramell Jones Jr. as their starter this weekend. The Gators have lost three of their last four, falling to 5-3 on the season and 3-3 against the SEC.

“There are changes everywhere for both of these teams,” Pate said… “Yeah, I think it could be sloppy. I’m gonna put a 7 on the upset alert concern meter because I have no idea what to expect.”

Concern Meter: 7/10

West Virginia at No. 15 Texas Tech

If there’s one thing to know about West Virginia, it’s that they can score. Defense has been a struggle, but the duo of quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook can beat you even though they had a quieter day last weekend in a win over TCU. The Mountaineers are 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12. No. 15 Texas Tech recently turned to Thomas Castellanos at QB, and he led the Red Raiders to a win over Arizona last weekend to reach 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the Big 12.

“Texas Tech has a top 15 run defense. West Virginia does not have a top 100 run defense,” Pate said. “Both teams want to run the ball, one of them will far more effectively, and that’s the home team.”

Concern Meter: 2/10