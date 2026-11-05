The Road to Las Vegas begins in earnest now

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The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings as the road to Las Vegas and the National Championship begins in earnest. This Saturday’s slate of games will help sort out who can make it to Las Vegas in January.

Seven games feature two ranked teams. Games like Alabama-LSU and Texas-Missouri could be playoff elimination games this weekend. Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Tennessee look to need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. BYU-Utah will help determine how many teams the Big 12 get in the playoff.

This college football season will end with the best team in America hoisting the national title trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But Las Vegas is the best place to experience college football all season long.

Get the trip out of the group chat and let Ari Wasserman and Andy Staples give you their guide to the perfect college football Saturday.

Breakfast Spot

Ari: Eggslut, Cosmopolitan

It’s Las Vegas. You’re going to have pretty big lunches and dinners, so you may not want to overdo it at breakfast. Even if you do, there’s something for you at Eggslut. That’s the move. It turns egg-based dishes into comfort food and serves what is legitimately the best egg sandwich I’ve ever had in my entire life. If you want to ramp it up, Eggslut also serves the Gaucho Sandwich, which has wagyu tri-tip steak, chimichurri, red onions, and seasoned arugula over an over-medium egg on a warm brioche bun. Originally an LA food truck, this is a quick stop where you order at the counter and eat in the seating area. Perfect baseline for a Las Vegas day, especially if you’re getting your food minutes before BYU and Utah kick off.

Andy: Hash House A Go Go, The Linq

Nothing prepares you for a day of partying or refuels you after a night of partying quite like the home of Twisted Farm Food. Of course I’m partial to Andy’s World Famous Fried Chicken Waffle Tower. Prepare to carb load, because you’ll also want a banana and brown sugar pancake on the side, a perfect thing to eat while watching Texas to try to keep its CFP hopes alive against Missouri.

Already moved on to lunch? Grab a hand-hammered pork tenderloin sandwich or a bacon, avocado and cheddar stuffed burger. And it’s never too early — or too late — for the Black Crow, Hash House’s fresh blackberry-infused Old Fashioned.

Spot to watch the first window

Ari: Charlie’s, Wynn

Don’t know whether you want a sportsbook or a sports bar? Charlie’s has you covered. It’s an awesome sports bar located directly next to Wynn’s sportsbook. There are no walls enclosing the restaurant, so you have great television views both inside the sports bar and out toward the big board of the sportsbook. It has awesome bar food and great drinks, and it’s very convenient to get up and take a quick walk to the cage if you’re so inclined. The location is a must, as you’d be arriving just as Alabama-LSU and Oregon-Ohio State are kicking off.

Andy: Beer Park, Paris

One of the best afternoons of my life was an NFL Sunday a few years back spent at Beer Park surrounded by friends and pitchers. It would be even better on a college football Saturday.

Every game is on, from the endings of the morning window to the beginning of Kentucky-Tennessee. There’s a tap for every taste. (I highly recommend the Moose Drool brown ale.) The weather late in football season is glorious. And the people-watching on the Strip below provides peak between-play entertainment.

Dinner First Night

Ari: Piero’s Italian Cuisine: Located on Convention Center Dr.

Piero’s is a Las Vegas institution and a five-star Italian restaurant. Though the location isn’t on the Strip — it’s right off it — Piero’s scratches the itch if you want to feel like you’re in “Old Las.” The food is incredible, and it’s an institution that has served mobsters, politicians, and celebrities since 1982. Go for the food, stay for the vibes, catch Miami-Notre Dame. Perfect evening.

Andy: estiatorio Milos, The Venetian

Milos combines a Mediterranean-style fish market with fine-dining ambience. Start with the Milos Special (a tower of paper-thin fried zucchini and eggplant chips) and chargrilled octopus.

To choose your entree, you’ll peruse the selection of fresh fish caught off the coasts of Greece, Tunisia, Nova Scotia and Florida. Pick whatever fish suits your tastebuds, but keep the preparation simple. Order it baked in a salt crust and thank me later. Great flavor and Ole Miss-Georgia? What’s better.

Dinner Second Night

Ari: Mother Wolf, Fontainebleau

An upscale Italian restaurant that honors Rome’s mythological origin story of Remus, Romulus, and the Lupa Capitolina, this is one of the most beautiful dining rooms you’ll find in all of Las Vegas. And while it’s Italian, everything on the menu is 10/10 good. Pasta? Pizza? Steak? Fish? There’s something for everyone, and the cocktails are out of this world. You will be hard-pressed to find a better dining experience anywhere else in America, let alone only in Las Vegas.

Andy: Barry’s Downtown Prime, Circa Resort and Casino

This is a classic, old-school steakhouse that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back into a more glamorous age. Want to go big? Order the dry-aged tomahawk ribeye. And make sure to order whole main lobster mac ’n cheese for the table. (That tomahawk is all yours.)

Sportsbook To Watch The Evening Slate

Ari: Fountainebleu Sportsbook

Because you just left dinner at the Fontainebleau, you won’t have to go far. Though there are a ton of sportsbooks in Las Vegas that vary in size and vibe, the Fontainebleau does an incredible job. The sportsbook is integrated with The Tavern, which gives it a dining-forward layout rather than the feel of a betting hall. It feels more like a sports bar. The layout has open sightlines to all the televisions, there’s a great wraparound bar, and hospitality is more reliable than at other books. Grab a drink and settle in for endings of the big-time afternoon games and the beginnings of Big Ten slogs like Iowa-Northwestern.

Andy: Circa Sportsbook

After dinner at Barry’s, you’ll have no trouble finding the sportsbook at Circa. Just look for three stories worth of screens showing every imaginable event. The jam-packed slate is great for the casuals, but the real ones still want to see Big 12 sicko. Games like West Virginia-Texas Tech.

It’s the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas and the largest in the world. The sheer spectacle of the place itself is just as thrilling as the action on the screen.

Venue/show to catch after the final whistle

Ari: Shin Lim, The Palazzo

Just because games end doesn’t mean that you want the entertainment to stop, right? If you’re a nightclub person, there are plenty of those to choose from. But shows? Shin Lim does one of the best magic shows on the face of the earth. What he can do with a deck of cards will make your jaw drop. And the tricks keep getting more and more unbelievable as the show continues.

Andy: Metallica at Sphere

Three nights after the national title game, Metallica takes the stage at Sphere as part of a residency that spans several months. Seeing James, Lars and the crew play Master of Puppets live in a stadium is a treat, but seeing them play it in the coolest, most immersive venue in America is a memory that will last a lifetime.

College football doesn’t just end in Vegas, it builds there all season. From opening kickoff through rivalry weekends to the CFP National Championship, there’s no better place to spend your Saturdays. For more information and hotel deals, visit VisitLasVegas.com.