LSU President Wade Rousse sends second letter to fans after 'unacceptable' gameday experience

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For the second time this season, LSU President Wade Rousse has condemned what he called “unacceptable” behavior at the Tigers’ last home football game. On Thursday, he sent another letter to fans.

Rousse continues to emphasize the elite gameday experience at LSU, but urged fans that any additional large-scale gatherings are not allowed. And he doesn’t want to see what he did prior their last game again.

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“Gameday is about football, our traditions and the LSU family,” Rousse said. “As we welcome Alabama this Saturday, bring the energy, have fun and treat fellow Tigers, visiting fans and our campus with respect. What we saw at our last home game was unacceptable. Chancellor Dalton and I expect an elite gameday experience that is safe and welcoming for everyone.

“As a reminder, traditional tailgating is always welcomed, but unauthorized large-scale gatherings will be strictly prohibited. Student tailgates must end one hour before kickoff. No additional events are allowed during or after the game, except traditional tailgates where fans are watching the game.”

This is not the first time in 2026 that Rousse has sent out a letter to fans. He did the same thing a few weeks back following LSU’s game against Mississippi State.

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Interestingly, the Tigers haven’t had a home game since Rousse’s last letter. The game against Mississippi State was on October 17, the letter was sent on October 22, and LSU went on the road the next week before a bye this past weekend.

So it seems that Rousse is simply doubling down. LSU hosts Alabama on Saturday afternoon in a massive game with big implications for the College Football Playoff. LSU is currently ranked No. 14 in the CFP rankings. The atmosphere will undoubtedly be a great one, so he is ensuring that this message about safety is heard.

“Violence, illegal drug activity and interference with law enforcement will not be tolerated. Individuals and organizations will be held accountable,” Rousse said. “Help us protect the LSU-Alabama tradition. Celebrate responsibly, look out for one another. We are ALL LSU. Geaux Tigers!”

Kickoff for Saturday is set for 3:30 PM Eastern in Tiger Stadium. LSU will also host Texas the following weekend before going on the road for two straight games to end the regular season.