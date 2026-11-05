Biff Poggi reveals he was a finalist for Michigan job, he thought he'd be hired

On3 - Biff Poggi Michigan - hookly

When Michigan was searching for a new head coach, Biff Poggi was a serious candidate. He served as the interim following Sherrone Moore’s firing, and he thought he was going to get the full-time gig before it went to Kyle Whittingham.

“I was a finalist, it came down to me and Kyle,” Poggi said on an appearance on The Stadium & Main Show earlier this week.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Poggi said that he had four really good interviews, and he was given positive feedback at the time. But when he didn’t get the job, it was a hard transition.

“It was hard because I really thought I was going to get it,” said Poggi. “I had four interviews, they all went really well, I was getting really positive feedback from the search guy. It was all going very well. We were also the players’ favorite, and that doesn’t always mean that that’s the right thing. But what was disappointing was that I wasn’t going to be around those kids anymore.

“And then you quickly transition to, ‘Well, too bad. Who cares? You’re an old fart, who cares about what you think? You’ve got to support this program now because these are the kids you care about and you can’t be, like, putting a divorce into the family. You’ve got to jump all in and support this guy. And that’s what I tried to do.”

Watch on Fubo (Try for Free)

Michigan went 2-1 under Poggi’s guidance in 2025. The first two came early in the season, when he filled in for Moore as he served a suspension in September. Poggi and the Wolverines won both of those games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

He was promoted to interim head coach again in December when Moore was fired. Michigan went on to face Texas in the Citrus Bowl, losing 41-27.

Poggi has had multiple stints in Ann Arbor. He was an analyst in 2016, and returned as associate head coach from 2021-2022. He then got the Charlotte head coaching job, where he spent the 2023-2024 seasons before being fired and returning to the Wolverines in 2025.

At Charlotte, Poggi was 6-16 overall. The 49ers went 3-9 (2-6 in the American) in 2023 and 3-7 (2-4 in the American) in 2024 before he was let go.

Whittingham came to Michigan after a long career at Utah. This season has been a bit of a mixed bag, with offensive struggles overshadowing a strong defense. The Wolverines are 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in Big Ten play so far.