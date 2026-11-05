Cal GM Ron Rivera admits Tosh Lupoi hasn't been receptive to some advice

On3 - Tosh Lupoi - hookly

It’s been a tough year for Cal already in head coach Tosh Lupoi‘s first season. It might have just gotten even tougher. The program’s general manager, Ron Rivera, just made some telling comments on his first-year head coach.

To this point, Cal is 3-6 on the season and 2-4 against ACC opponents. The Golden Bears are on a three-game losing streak, and they’ve lost five of their last six games.

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“He has bumped his head a lot,” Rivera said, via SFGate’s Grant Marek. “We have talked a lot, tried to give him a lot of advice, point him in the right direction. Some of it, he’s been very receptive & other portions of it, he hasn’t.”

During that losing streak, Cal has lost by a combined score of 131-37. The first of those two games were against teams ranked at the time, No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 23 SMU.

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Most recently, they lost 31-10 on the road at NC State in the Wolfpack’s first game since firing their head coach, Dave Doeren. Now, Cal is one of three teams tied for ninth in the ACC at 2-3 in the league.

Prior to being hired at Cal, Lupoi was serving as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. He held that position from 2022-2025. He also has experience as an assistant at Washington and Alabama, and he served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator in 2018.

After that 2018 season, Lupoi went to the NFL. He was on staff with the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons from 2019-2021 as a defensive assistant before returning to college in 2022.

Of course, Cal is Lupoi’s alma mater. He played for the Golden Bears as a defensive lineman from 2000-2005. He was on staff at Cal from 2008-2011 as the team’s defensive line coach.

To put it lightly, frustration seems to be mounting for Lupoi. Cal is on bye in Week 10, but they’ll look to end the season on a high note over the final three games. They go to Virginia in Week 11 before returning home to end the season against Stanford and Pitt. To earn bowl eligibility, they’ll need to win all three.