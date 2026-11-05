Ed Orgeron reveals he was 'about to die' from recent health scare that sidelined him at LSU

ed orgeron

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron underwent quite the health scare earlier this season, having to take time away from the program, where he had become part of Lane Kiffin‘s inaugural staff on the bayou. On Thursday, Orgeron spoke out in a video posted to social media thanking the hospital workers that he said helped save his life.

Not much is known about Orgeron’s ordeal other than that he was hospitalized for several days and Kiffin described it as a very, very serious situation. Orgeron revealed today he was near death.

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“I was about to die and they saved my life,” he said in a video posted to the Our Lady of the Lake Health account on Twitter. “First of all I’m very happy to be here. All the people that helped me live that night, I was about to die that night and they saved my life and I’m very, very grateful for that. Not only that night, but all through my recovery these guys have been great.

“You know, we talk about family? One team, one heartbeat? Our Lady of the Lake got the best family of doctors I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Ed Orgeron, who serves as a special assistant to recruiting and defense for the Tigers, has been back around the program for a couple weeks now. On the mend, he’s been able to take over some of his duties again.

He thanked the hospital staff at Our Lady of the Lake profusely for that opportunity. For a while, things seemed touch and go — even Kiffin referenced Orgeron joking about dying on the field.

“I mean, these guys are unbelievable. They go far beyond,” Orgeron said. “But you know what? I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to represent the Tigers. I’m excited about our game on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central Standard Time, the LSU Fighting Tigers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide!”

Kiffin had recently addressed Orgeron’s return, once again steering clear of many specifics on his health scare. But it was clear what Ed Orgeron means to the program.

“Mississippi State was the first one where he was technically back at the game,” Kiffin said. “He’s met with some recruits before the previous week, but it was the first time back walking out in Tiger Stadium.

“It was awesome. He came to me after and said how appreciative he was that I brought him back and how special that was for him. He never knew whether he would walk out there again, you know, and hadn’t been back here in the years in between. And so, to kind of mend that, I love that I was able to be a part of that.”