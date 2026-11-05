Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame still plan to prepare for Malachi Toney, despite injury

Malachi Toney Marcus Freeman

On Thursday, it was reported that Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney would be undergoing tightrope surgery on his ankle. He will miss Saturday’s top-15 matchup at Notre Dame and will be ruled out indefinitely, On3’s Pete Nakos and Brett McMurphy reported.

However, that isn’t stopping Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman from preparing to go against the star sophomore. On Thursday, he revealed that he and his staff will have a defensive plan in place if Toney were to somehow play in the top-15 matchup.

“We’ll see if he plays or not,” Freeman said, via The Athletic’s Pete Sampson. “We have to make sure we have a plan if he plays, if he doesn’t, we’ll adjust.” In last season’s game against Notre Dame, Toney hauled in six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. It was his first collegiate football game.

This story will be updated.