Ryan Day says Ohio State received positive news on Julian Sayin recovery

On3 - Ryan Day Julian Sayin - hookly

According to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have received positive news on the injury to starting quarterback Julian Sayin. He won’t be back next week or next month per Day, but long term, they got good news.

After the injury, Day said that Ohio State is preparing as if Sayin could be out for the remainder of the 2026 season. While this doesn’t mean that won’t still be the case, it’s a positive development nonetheless.

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“I’ll kind of let him handle that, his family,” Day said. “All things considered, the outcome with the different options that were (available) kind of going into the situation thinking it could be, I think this has been a decent outcome for us and for him.

“We’ll kind of let him go through that, but this thing looks to be healing. It’s not gonna be next week or next month. It’s gonna take some time, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here.”

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Sayin was injured during a game at Indiana on October 17. He emerged from the locker room with his arm in a sling after suffering the injury to his throwing arm/shoulder.

Ohio State has played just one game since Sayin’s injury, as they were on bye the following week. This past weekend, the Buckeyes went on the road and struggled in a 30-18 loss at USC.

In the loss to USC, Luke Fahey got the start at quarterback and completed 21 of his 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. He found star wideout Jeremiah Smith for 10 catches, 83 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Losing Sayin is unquestionably a big loss for Ohio State, who checked in at No. 12 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. That keeps them out of the projected bracket as of today.

Before the injury, Sayin was completing 68.2% of his passes on the season. He has thrown for 2,007 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding two scores on the ground.

He was a big part of the Heisman campaign for Smith, though he’s still very much in play. Smith was No. 2 in the On3 Heisman Poll this week coming out of Week 9.

Ohio State hosts No. 23 Oregon on Saturday. After that, they host Northwestern and then go on the road to Nebraska before ending the regular season at home in The Game against Michigan.