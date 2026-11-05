ESPN announces Jason Sudeikis as guest picker on College GameDay for Miami vs. Notre Dame

Jason Sudeikis

ESPN has announced the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay this weekend in South Bend for the monumental showdown between No. 1 Miami and No. 11 Notre Dame. It will be Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis, who is a huge sports fan, was announced as the selection on Thursday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He seemed thrilled about the opportunity, a lifelong Notre Dame fan of sorts.

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“Big in my family growing up,” Sudeikis said. “My folks are from Chicago, my mom is from the South side. Her father, my grandfather, was a graduate from Notre Dame. I have another uncle, my Uncle Jim, he’s a graduate from Notre Dame in 1975. My uncle George, the actor George Wendt, you know him on Cheers, he went to Notre Dame, dropped out after his junior year because he skipped all his finals.

“This is the way it all went down. Then I went to the basketball camp there in the sixth grade. So it went further and further down. So this is the pinnacle of my Notre Dame.”

College GameDay will broadcast from Notre Dame’s Library lawn on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. ET and going through noon ET, prior to most kickoffs. Sudeikis figures to offer fans his light-hearted, goofy nature… whether he goes in character as a Ted Lasso type or not.

Make no mistake about it, though, he knows his sports. Sudeikis has been a frequent attendee of the WNBA and the NBA, a known Caitlin Clark fan. How good is his football knowledge? We’ll find out on Saturday.

As for the game itself, it’s one that will carry enormous stakes for both programs. While Miami has a little bit of room to maneuver as an undefeated team, Notre Dame does not. This could determine whether the Fighting Irish end up with a playoff bid. College GameDay often frequents such games.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum recently underscored what this game means for the Fighting Irish on Wednesday morning on Get Up. He did not pull any punches. It’s a big one.

“One hundred percent they are playing for their season,” he said. “The committee is not really intentionally, but maybe subliminally, is sending Notre Dame a message: ‘OK, we get your arrogance bit. We understand you think you’re too good to be in a conference, which would give you another opportunity in a conference championship game to show who you are.’

“But for this year, Notre Dame will pay a stiff price if they lose at home. And they should pay a stiff price.”