Report: LSU looking to add former Baylor head coach Dave Aranda in analyst role

Dave Aranda

Nearly two weeks after being fired by Baylor, defensive guru Dave Aranda may have already found a new program to contribute to. As LSU marches towards a potential College Football Playoff berth, the Tigers are looking to add Aranda to Lane Kiffin‘s staff in an analyst-type role. CBS Sports first reported the potential move Thursday morning.

Aranda was reportedly in Baton Rouge watching practice for a few days, but nothing is finalized or in the works at this time, sources tell On3’s Pete Nakos. He previously served as LSU‘s defensive coordinator, and later associate head coach, from 2016-2019.

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He was key in the Tigers’ unblemished 15-0 campaign and subsequent National Championship victory in 2019, which led to him getting the Baylor head coaching job that offseason. If Aranda does indeed return to Baton Rouge, that would put both him, and former head coach Ed Orgeron, on the same staff once again.

Baylor parted ways with its head coach following the Bears’ 25-24 loss to Kansas on Oct. 24, which dropped them to 4-3 on the season. Under Aranda, Baylor went 40-40 (26-32) from 2020-2026. The high point of his tenure was the 2021 season, in which the program finished at 12-2 and won the Big 12 Championship. It finished at No. 5 in the year-end AP Poll, which marked its highest in program history.

Dave Aranda released heartfelt statement following Baylor firing

Since that sensational 2021 campaign, however, Baylor went the next four seasons without finishing inside the year-end Top 25. From 2022 onward, Baylor went just 26-31 (17-23) and missed the postseason in 2023 and 2025.

“Thank you for the opportunity to lead Baylor Football for the last seven years – it’s been a tremendous honor,” Aranda said in a statement. “Dione and I remain very grateful for the many meaningful relationships forged in Waco. You embraced our family and provided a supportive community to raise our kids.

“I’m so appreciative of every player who touched our program, you guys mean the world to me and I’m proud of the many accomplishments we achieved together. You impacted me more than you know and I hope beyond all hope that feeling is mutual. Likewise, to our coaches, football staff and families, thank you for making the countless sacrifices that come with the job. You were a critical part of all our success together and I’m grateful to each of you.

“The game changed tremendously during my time at Baylor – some of which we were prepared for and others requiring growth on all fronts. At the end of the day, our results on the field didn’t meet expectations and I understand that part of the business. I trust you all know it was not for lack of passion or effort. Through it all, we changed lives and furthered men – doing it the Baylor way. No apologies, no regrets, simply gratitude. God Bless.”