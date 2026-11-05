Report reveals North Carolina spent nearly $1 million on internal investigation into football

NCAA Football: North Carolina at Pittsburgh

New reporting has uncovered the amount that North Carolina spent on an internal investigation into its football program earlier this fall, and it’s a hefty sum. According to a report from Brian Murphy of WRAL, the program spent more than $914,000.

The investigation led to the resignations of defensive coordinator Steve Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi. The program released a statement addressing the resignations on Sept. 17, after the investigation had concluded.

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The investigation did find that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct.” However, it also found that those actions were “isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.”

Specifically, the statement noted the previously announced resignation of Lombardi. Lombardi stepped down from his post on Sept. 3, right as North Carolina was returning from a season opener abroad.

Steve Belichick followed a couple weeks later, stepping down on Sept. 17. The statement, which followed shortly after, noted that his resignation was effective Oct. 27, 2026, following the medical leave he had been on.

“Throughout the investigation, the University has been guided by the legal advice of outside counsel,” the statement read. “All necessary corrective actions are now underway and will be overseen by Carolina Athletics and the Office of University Counsel. With these actions, the University considers the investigation to be resolved.

“Consistent with University policy regarding personnel matters, there will be no further comment on individuals. As Always, should credible new information arise, the University will evaluate it and take appropriate action consistent with its policies and responsibilities.”

Despite the considerable attention the resignations gained and the turmoil the program found itself in, the Tar Heels have regrouped nicely since.

The program has reached a 4-4 mark with a month left to go in the season and the easiest portion of the schedule due up next. North Carolina has also been close to a better record, losing to Syracuse in overtime and pushing No. 1 Miami to the brink last week in a 38-35 loss.