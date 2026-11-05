Greg McElroy calls Alabama ahead of Texas in CFP rankings a 'surprise,' explains why

College-Football-Playoff-Greg-McElroy-stresses-the-importance-of-homefield-advantage-for-first-round-games

When the College Football Playoff rankings came out for the first time on Tuesday night they were sure to create some controversy, particularly around the two-loss SEC teams. Simply put, there was a logjam of them, from Alabama, to Texas, to Ole Miss, to Tennessee, to LSU and to Missouri.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was shocked to see Alabama top the bunch. He thought Texas deserved that spot, he said on the Always College Football podcast.

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“Texas at seven, this was also a surprise,” McElroy said. “I was surprised that there was a two-loss SEC team in front of Texas. The committee said all along, ‘Well, who’d you beat? Who’d you beat? Who’d you beat?’ Well, Texas beat Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee on the road. So you have three wins against teams that are currently ranked in the Top 12. That has to count for something. It has to count for something.”

It might be splitting hairs a bit trying to compare resumes, especially when that’s not the only thing the committee is weighing. The committee is also looking at metrics on how teams are performing on the field in terms of efficiency.

“I’m trying to wrap my head around why is it that Texas is sitting two spots behind Alabama, who is currently No. 5, when you look at the two-loss resumes?” McElroy said. “We had Texas at No. 5 (in our projections), so we thought there would be a two-loss team that was ranked really high. We just thought it would be Texas. I didn’t think it would be Alabama.

“But it’s Texas that comes in at No. 7, and it’s probably because the offense hasn’t been great. They’re 40th right now in offensive efficiency. Same metrics and conversation we had about Tennessee, who’s 41st. Clearly they’re looking at the offense and saying, ‘Yeah, I don’t know about that offense.’ Offense is clearly being weighed more heavily this year by this version of the committee.”

Still, the ESPN analyst wasn’t sold on Texas trailing Alabama at this point in time. While that’s something that could correct itself as more games come in, McElroy thought the committee was overlooking one of the losses for the Crimson Tide.

“I am just having a hard time with Alabama at five,” he said. “I think Alabama’s got a ton of juice and a ton of horsepower and a ton of potential. Their overall metrics are elite. From an efficiency standpoint offense is top five, defense is top eight. Overall they’re top four. So from an efficiency standpoint they clearly have really high ceiling. It’s just that one game against Tennessee that everything went sideways.

“Maybe the committee’s forgiving teams for a single bad performance. … The hangover spot, the committee might be looking into that a little more than past committees have. But Alabama probably the biggest surprise of the bunch sitting there at No. 5.”