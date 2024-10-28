Good Morning CaneSport 10.28.24

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Of course, we had you fully covered from Saturday’s game with Gary Ferman’s column, post-game interviews with Mario Cristobal and players, our position by position grading column, key takeaways from the game, Pro Football Focus grades, Gary Ferman answering all your post-game questions on the message board, our game analysis story and much more.

And stay tuned today for coaches Mario Cristobal, Lance Guidry and Shannon Dawson sharing their thoughts.

This morning Matt Shodell shares his big picture view of the team off this game … including the 3-way tiebreaker scenario.

In recruiting? Our coverage included Clinton Portis’ son, Camdin, announcing his Miami commitment last night. We had that breaking news with feedback from Camdin plus an analysis of his play and also thoughts from Clinton on his son following in his footsteps.

And don’t miss our roundup off the FSU game with top prospects sharing their thoughts.

We had individual updates as well, starting with Ray Lewis’ nephew, top 60 DL Bryce Perry-Wright. Don’t miss his thoughts.

Carrollton (Ga.) three-star cornerback and USC commit Shamar Arnoux spent time on campus in Coral Gables and attended the Canes matchup against Florida State. His take?

Newberry (Fla.) four-star Ohio State defensive tackle commit Jarquez Carter has been committed to the Buckeyes since mid-July. But Miami is remaining a contender after hosting the No. 350 overall prospect and No. 29 defensive tackle for the Hurricanes’ 36-14 win over Florida State Saturday night. Get his thoughts.

Also committed elsewhere … and a weekend visitor … was Texarkana (Tx.) four-star 2026 running back Tradarian Ball. What kind of shape are the Canes in with the Oregon commit now?

Plus Miami continued to impress Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star 2026 linebacker and Florida State commit Izayia Williams in the Hurricanes’ rout of the Seminoles. Read about that.

And for the first time since the summer, Phenix City (Ala.) Central Miami three-star receiver commit Daylyn Upshaw was in Miami for the Hurricanes matchup against Florida State. Find out what he’s saying.

Plus we have an update off the game with Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington 4-star Florida cornerback commit Ben Hanks. He has been careful not to tip his hand on where specifically things sit between Florida and the Hurricanes as the two programs fight to land him, but he likes the direction Miami’s program is trending after he watched UM knock off Florida State Saturday night.

2025 linebacker commit Ezekiel Marcelin shares his thoughts as well after watching the game from the recruiting section.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

OPINION: Maybe “1-0” should be the goal of fans even with style points lacking … Miami now in good shape for ACC title game in 3-way tie

By The Numbers 2024: A look at how the Miami Hurricanes graded out vs. Florida State

Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Post-Florida State questions and answers

OPINION: Miami is built for nights like Saturday when power football has to drive the victory

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and player reaction post Florida State

ANALYSIS: Miami Hurricanes take control vs. struggling Florida State, not perfect but win 36-14

Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the Florida State game

ANALYSIS: Five takeaways from Miami’s 36-14 win over Florida State

Photo gallery: Miami vs. Florida State

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State game highlights

Clinton Portis thrilled to see son Camdin commit to the Miami Hurricanes: “They made him feel like that’s where he needed to be”

Coach’s take on Miami four-star CB commit Camdin Portis: “He’s what you want as a defensive back”

BREAKING: Four-star CB Camdin Portis commits to the Miami Hurricanes: “Nothing else felt like home”

ANALYSIS: 4-star Miami CB commit Camdin Portis brings fearless mentality Hurricanes covet in recruits

Florida commit Ben Hanks likes ‘everything they’re doing right now’ after Miami Hurricanes’ blowout win over FSU

Where Miami Hurricanes sit with pair of 4-star Ohio State commits after FSU win

Miami recruiting roundup: Prospects recap Hurricanes’ win over FSU

Miami working on flipping USC commit Shamar Arnoux, who visited this weekend: “I see a great opportunity”

Top-60 DL Bryce Perry-Wright, Ray Lewis’ nephew, recaps weekend visit to Miami: “Miami is pretty high for me right now”

Miami Hurricanes impress top-40 FSU commit in route of Seminoles: “They beat the team that I’m committed to”

Miami commit Daylyn Upshaw talks his recruitment off weekend visit: “I’m locked in”

Miami’s progress no surprise to commit Ezekiel Marcelin, who was at FSU game: Cristobal “was going to get guys he needed to win; that’s what he did”

Miami Hurricanes chipping away at 4-star Oregon RB commit after Saturday, Sunday visit, UM in “good position”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

The worst part of being 8-0 … Posted by Jz34242

Means the season is almost over!

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts on the field before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“It feels good because it’s good for the team because the team is 1-0. I think about maybe some of the personal stuff in the offseason for a few minutes and then I just blow it off. It’s never been that. We knew when we came here that we were going to get our teeth kicked in early. I probably spoke to several people in this room about, man, wow, this is quite a monumental task. We’ve got to flip this thing. We’ve got to flip this roster. All these other in-state schools are so far ahead. They have a foundation. They’ve been to bowl games. They’ve won conferences. We’ve got to start it up. And that’s painful, particularly when it comes to the trenches. I think the trenches tonight are a great indication of progress and the hard work by our entire organization, recruiting staff, our offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, Coach [Edwin] Pata, Coach Reggie [Bain], our defensive line coaches [Jason] Taylor, [Joe] Salave’a, [Todd] Stroud, [Devin] Santana. I mean, it’s a great example of working your butt off and keeping your head down and not worrying about all that crap that comes with rebuilds. I think it’s good for young coaches to not ever hesitate to take on rebuilds if they believe in it. Deal with all of the crap and nonsense for a little bit, but then start putting it together, start getting wins. We’re progressing but we’re not anywhere near where we want to be yet.” Miami coach Mario Cristobal, off the win vs. FSU

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

• CaneSport is on Threads, check us out

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

The post Good Morning CaneSport 10.28.24 appeared first on On3 .