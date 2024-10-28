Good Morning CaneSport 10.28.24

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?
Of course, we had you fully covered from Saturday’s game with Gary Ferman’s column, post-game interviews with Mario Cristobal and players, our position by position grading column, key takeaways from the game, Pro Football Focus grades, Gary Ferman answering all your post-game questions on the message board, our game analysis story and much more.
And stay tuned today for coaches Mario Cristobal, Lance Guidry and Shannon Dawson sharing their thoughts.
This morning Matt Shodell shares his big picture view of the team off this game … including the 3-way tiebreaker scenario.
In recruiting? Our coverage included Clinton Portis’ son, Camdin, announcing his Miami commitment last night. We had that breaking news with feedback from Camdin plus an analysis of his play and also thoughts from Clinton on his son following in his footsteps.
And don’t miss our roundup off the FSU game with top prospects sharing their thoughts.
We had individual updates as well, starting with Ray Lewis’ nephew, top 60 DL Bryce Perry-Wright. Don’t miss his thoughts.
Carrollton (Ga.) three-star cornerback and USC commit Shamar Arnoux spent time on campus in Coral Gables and attended the Canes matchup against Florida State. His take?
Newberry (Fla.) four-star Ohio State defensive tackle commit Jarquez Carter has been committed to the Buckeyes since mid-July. But Miami is remaining a contender after hosting the No. 350 overall prospect and No. 29 defensive tackle for the Hurricanes’ 36-14 win over Florida State Saturday night. Get his thoughts.
Also committed elsewhere … and a weekend visitor … was Texarkana (Tx.) four-star 2026 running back Tradarian Ball. What kind of shape are the Canes in with the Oregon commit now?
Plus Miami continued to impress Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star 2026 linebacker and Florida State commit Izayia Williams in the Hurricanes’ rout of the Seminoles. Read about that.
And for the first time since the summer, Phenix City (Ala.) Central Miami three-star receiver commit Daylyn Upshaw was in Miami for the Hurricanes matchup against Florida State. Find out what he’s saying.
Plus we have an update off the game with Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington 4-star Florida cornerback commit Ben Hanks. He has been careful not to tip his hand on where specifically things sit between Florida and the Hurricanes as the two programs fight to land him, but he likes the direction Miami’s program is trending after he watched UM knock off Florida State Saturday night.
2025 linebacker commit Ezekiel Marcelin shares his thoughts as well after watching the game from the recruiting section.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
