Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • On3.com

    Mark Pope jokes people will ‘burn my house down’ after first loss at Kentucky

    By Sam Gillenwater,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvgQG_0wKE4ZxD00

    Mark Pope understands what’s at stake when it comes to the wins and losses at Kentucky .

    Pope was asked for his thoughts on his debut as the Wildcats’ coach following a 123-52 win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Wednesday. With that, it was a success since it was a win, let alone an impressive one with that final margin. He knows that that’s all that matters to them and to Big Blue Nation.

    JLAB has the best audio products in the game – and they’re ready to take care of you this football season. Whether you’re traveling to watch your favorite team play or just streaming the game at home.

    Find the blue box at retailers near you or visit jlab.com.

    “You know, I mean, like, we’re deadly serious about winning,” said Pope. “Winning matters.”

    “We’re here to win,” Pope continued. “Like, this is Kentucky. The first time we don’t win a game, you guys are all going to go burn my house down, okay.”

    Save $30 on your first month of Fubo by CLICKING HERE NOW!

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    However, Pope also conflicted as he also wants to win in a certain way. A 71-point win is a 71-point win in the end. Even so, he was looking for certain things from his new team and staff beyond what the box score or final outcome had to say about their game .

    “I don’t spend a lot of time, I don’t spend as much time on outcome,” said Pope. “This sounds very contradictory. I don’t actually know how to explain it but.”

    “We don’t spend a lot of time thinking about what this sheet is going to look like after the game. We spend all our time thinking about what we’re trying to do in the moment, right,” Pope said. “So, you know, I think – of course there’s all the nerves, right. It’s our first time in this building. This is Kentucky and there’s massive expectations and all those things but, you know, I’m really consumed with seeing how fast we can get better. The way we get better is by just being dialed in on exactly what we’re doing. So, I wasn’t really anticipating seeing anything on the stat sheet. I was just curious with how well we can coach our guys to be great decision makers in all the ways that we do it.”

    As a former player and national champion there, Pope gets that victories and titles are the main thing about being at UK. Still, if they play the way that he’s wanting them to, all of that will come – and no arson will be necessary.

    “We’re spending a lot more time thinking about those things. Then this just happens because of what we’re focusing on,” Pope said.

    The post Mark Pope jokes people will ‘burn my house down’ after first loss at Kentucky appeared first on On3 .

    Related Search

    Mark popeMark pope's coachingKentucky WildcatsBig Blue nationBasketball game analysisAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    KSR Today: The Morning After a 71-Point Kentucky Win
    On3.com2 days ago
    Kentucky Wesleyan coach explains why he apologized to Mark Pope after exhibition game
    On3.com1 day ago
    Rick Barnes on NIL: ‘People don’t realize it stands for now it’s legal’
    On3.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame must beat Navy to keep College Football Playoff hopes alive
    On3.com1 day ago
    Newsstand: Michigan unveils uniform choice for night game against Michigan State
    On3.com4 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    How to watch Penn State-Wisconsin; pregame info, weather, spread, kick time, more: Gameday Central
    On3.com3 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Gameday central: Michigan football vs. Michigan State
    On3.com3 hours ago
    SHOCKER: De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk still hate North Carolina and Louisville
    On3.com22 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Pete Thamel believes North Carolina job is more coveted than Florida
    On3.com1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Top 2025 recruit Joy Egbuna commits to Alabama
    On3.com23 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Virginia High School Football Predictions – Oct. 25-26
    On3.com18 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    What we know about Tennessee Football’s remaining schedule, kickoff times
    On3.com2 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Mike Norvell reaffirms faith in Florida State after Duke loss
    On3.com16 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily28 days ago
    ITYT: Inside the Program – Quinn Ewers’ Play, Texas Defensive Confidence, Ryan Wingo’s Expected Start
    On3.com22 hours ago
    Jayden Daniels injury update: Adam Schefter reveals latest on Washington QB’s status vs. Chicago
    On3.com2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy