    Where Tennessee Football is ranked after the 24-17 win over Alabama

    By Grant Ramey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGkc5_0wEgiZdm00

    Tennessee Football moved up two spots to No. 8 in the updated Coaches Poll on Sunday afternoon, following the 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Associated Press Top 25 has not yet been updated.

    The Vols dropped two spots in the Coaches Poll last week, going from No. 8 to No. 10, and three spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after struggling in a 23-17 home win over Florida.

    Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) now enters its second bye week of the season, before hosting Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) on Saturday, November 2 in Knoxville. The Wildcats lost 48-20 at Florida Saturday night, losing for the second straight week and the fourth time over their last six games.

    Alabama (5-2, 3-2) dropped eight spots to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

    The Vols host Mississippi State on November 9, their fourth straight home game, then go on the road for two of the final three weeks of the season. They’re at Georgia on November 16, home against UTEP on November 23 and at Vanderbilt on November 30 in the regular-season finale.

    Vols rallied to beat Alabama on go-ahead TD from Nico Iamaleava to Chris Brazzell

    On Saturday Nico Iamaleava completed 14 of 27 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Dylan Sampson ran 26 times for 139 yards and had two rushing touchdowns. Chris Brazzell had two catches for 27 yards, including the 16-yard go-ahead touchdown with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter.

    The Vols trailed 7-0 at halftime after more offensive struggles in the first half, but overcame three deficits in the second half to win.

    Tennessee ran 43 times for a team for 214 yards and Sampson’s two touchdowns. Iamaleava ran nine times for 44 yards and DeSesn Bishop had five carries for 36 yards.

    Bru McCoy led all receivers with six catches for 80 yards. Dont’e Thornton caught three passes for 70 yards, including a 55-yarder in the second half.

    Where Tennessee Football has been ranked this season

    Tennessee dropped to No. 8 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll after the 19-14 loss at Arkansas two weeks ago, falling from No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

    The Vols had made steady climbs in both rankings after lopsided wins over Chattanooga (69-3), North Carolina State (51-10) and Kent State (71-0) and the 25-15 win at Oklahoma.

    The AP Poll moved Tennessee up to No. 14 in Week 2, No. 7 in Week 3, No. 6 in Week 4 and No. 5 two weeks ago. The Coaches Poll had the Vols at No. 12 in Week 2, No. 9 in Week 3, No. 7 in Week 4 and No. 6 two weeks ago.

    Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 4 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll last week during the open date. The Vols started the season ranked No. 15 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

    The post Where Tennessee Football is ranked after the 24-17 win over Alabama appeared first on On3 .

