    Purdue football notebook: News, notes and whatnot to prime pump with No. 2 Oregon looming

    By Tom Dienhart,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOukk_0wC8KRfh00

    It may not often look like it, but Purdue is working on tackling better.

    How bad has it been?

    According to Pro Football Focus, Purdue has missed 75 tackles through six games. The biggest culprits: Kyndrich Breedlove 8; Will Hedlt 7; Dillon Thieneman 7; Nyland Green 6.

    The inability to consistently bring down the ballcarrier is a big reason why this defense is on pace to set a program record for points allowed per game: 39.0, currently the highest average in the Big Ten. (see chart below)

    Purdue also is last in the Big Ten in yards allowed per game (456.7 ypg); rushing defense (228.8 ypg); 14th in passing passing (227.8 ypg). On and on it has gone for Purdue (1-5 overall; 0-3 Big Ten) as it welcomes No. 2 Oregon (6-0;3-0) to Ross-Ade Stadium tonight for an 8 p.m. kickoff on FOX.

    “They are talented,” said Ryan Walters . “Very, very talented. Big, physical, fast. At every position, they got playmakers. Shoot, they’re the No. 2 team in the country right now for a reason, right?

    “They just beat Ohio State at home in a close, competitive ballgame (32-21). Dan Lanning is a great coach and does things the right way. His guys are always competitive and tough and physical. Be a great match.”

    The tackling effort is going to have to get a lot better facing a high-flying Duck attack led by QB Dillon Gabirel . Oregon is No. 3 in the Big Ten in scoring (34.5 ppg) and No. 4 in total offense (467.8 ypg). Oregon does its most damage through the air, ranking No. 2 in the Big Ten in passing (305.0 ypg).

    “The effort is getting better and that’s not something you should have to coach on,” said Purdue ILB Hudson Miller said. “Going out there, I think the effort improved (at Illinois), the want-to improved and we went out and played hard.”

    Oregon offense vs. Purdue defense

    Oregon offense (Big Ten rank) Purdue defense (Big Ten rank)
    Rushing: 162.8 (8th) 228.8 ypg (18th)
    Passing: 305.0 ypg (2nd) 227.8 ypg (14th)
    Total: 467.8 ypg (4th) 456.7 ypg (18th)
    Scoring: 34.5 ppg (3rd) 39.0 ppg (18th)

    • This is Purdue’s only home game in October, marking the first time since 1946 that there will be no home game on Saturday.

    • This is Purdue’s 14th game all-time on Friday, owning a 5-7-1 mark. It’s only the third Friday game in Ross-Ade Stadium. (Purdue played Wisconsin on a Friday at home last year.) Purdue also will play on Friday night at Michigan State on Nov. 22. This is the first time Purdue will have two Friday games in a season.

    • Both Oregon and Purdue play “Shout” at the end of the third quarter. Purdue started in 2006; Oregon in 2010.

    Devin Mockobee has 8 100-yard rushing games, ranking sixth in Purdue annals. It’s the most by a Boilermaker since Kory Sheets had nine (2005-08).

    • Purdue’s 46 points after halftime last week were its most after intermission since at least 1980.

    • Purdue has allowed 50 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time in school annals, yielding 52 at Wisconsin and 50 at Illinois. It has allowed over 50 three times in 2024, yielding 66 vs. Notre Dame. The only other time that has happened is 2013. Purdue never has allowed 50 points in four games in a season.

    Ryan Browne’s 415 total yards (297 passing; 118 rushing) last week make him just the second Purdue quarterback since 1970 to have more than 250 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in a game. Brandon Kirsch (2002) is the other.

    Keelan Crimmins is on pace for the second best single-season punting average in school history. The Aussie transfer from Mississippi State is averaging 45.0 yards per boot. Travis Dorsch set the standard in 2001 with a 48.1-yard average. Crimmins’ 32 punts lead the Big Ten.

    • Four of Purdue’s remaining six games are vs. ranked foes: No. 2 Oregon; No. 4 Ohio State; No. 3 Penn State; No. 16 Indiana.

    Pregame: First Look: Oregon | First and 10: Oregon at Purdue | QB Ryan Browne to start vs. No. 2 Oregon: “It would be unfair not to” | The 3-2-1: Purdue feeding off Browne’s energy, juice. Will it continue to flow? | Gold and Black Radio: Purdue readies for No. 2 Oregon | Opponent View: Oregon | Purdue QB Ryan Browne ready for big moment | Milford Academy connection bonds Purdue QB Ryan Browne, ex-Boiler LB Niko Koutouvides | Matchup preview | Gold and Black pregame radio

    The post Purdue football notebook: News, notes and whatnot to prime pump with No. 2 Oregon looming appeared first on On3 .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    One Hermit
    2d ago
    FEAR THE DUCK!!
    View all comments
