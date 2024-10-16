KSR Show, 10/16: Live from KSBar and Grille from 10 a.m. to noon

Matt Jones will take his host seat back from Ryan Lemond when KSR goes live at 10 a.m. On the show, Matt and the gang will continue to discuss the problems around Kentucky Football while also weighing in on happier topics, like the excitement around the upcoming college basketball season and the Blue-White Game. More finalists will be picked for the Blue-White giveaway.

Mark Pope spoke at his first SEC Media Day on Tuesday. The guys will react to his comments on Wednesday’s show live from KSBar and Grille in Lexington.

You can join the conversation by phone at (859) 280-2287 . Or, listeners can send a text directly to Matt Jones’ phone at (772) 774-5254.

MARKET CALL LETTERS DIAL TIME Ashland WCMI 93.3 FM T LIVE Ashland WCMI 1340 AM LIVE Benton WCBL 1290 AM LIVE Bowling Green WKCT 930 AM LIVE Bowling Green WKCT 104.1 FM T LIVE Campbellsville WTCO 1450 AM LIVE Columbia WAIN 1270 AM LIVE Cynthiana WCYN 102.3 FM LIVE Danville WHIR 1230 AM LIVE Elizabethtown WIEL 1400 AM LIVE Elizabethtown WIEL 106.1 FM T LIVE Henderson/Evansville WREF 97.7 FM LIVE Glasgow WCLU 1490 AM LIVE Grayson WGOH 1340 AM LIVE Grayson WGOH 100.9 FM T LIVE Greenup/Ashland WLGC 105.7 FM LIVE Harlan WTUK 105.1 FM LIVE Hopkinsville WHOP 1230 AM LIVE Hopkinsville WHOP 95.3 FM T LIVE Irvine WIRV 1550 AM LIVE Jamestown WJKY 1060 AM LIVE Lancaster WZXI 1280 AM 5-7 PM Lancaster/Stanford WZXI 95.5 FM T 5-7 PM Leitchfield WMTL 870 AM 10A-12N CST Lexington WLAP 630 AM LIVE London WFTG 1400 AM LIVE London WFTG 106.9 FM T LIVE Louisville WKRD 790 AM LIVE Madisonville WFMW 730 AM LIVE Madisonville WFMW 94.9 FM T LIVE Manchester WXXL 1450 AM LIVE Maysville WFTM 1240 AM LIVE McKee-Booneville Peoples Rural Telephone Cable TV Channel 209 LIVE Monticello WKYM 101.7 FM LIVE Morganfield WUCO 1550 AM LIVE Morganfield WUCO 98.5 FM T LIVE Murray WNBS 1340 AM LIVE Owensboro WLME 102.7 FM LIVE Paducah WPAD 1560 AM LIVE Paducah WPAD 99.5 FM T LIVE Paintsville WKYH 600 AM LIVE Pikeville WLSI 900 AM LIVE Pikeville WLSI 95.9 FM T LIVE Prestonsburg WPRT 960 AM LIVE Prestonsburg WPRT 104.5 FM T LIVE Somerset WSFC 1240 AM LIVE Whitesburg WTCW 920 AM LIVE Whitesburg WTCW 95.1 FM T LIVE Whitley City WHAY 98.3 FM LIVE Williamson, WV WBTH 1400 AM LIVE Williamson, WV WBTH 102.5 FM T LIVE 50 Radio Affiliates 37 Markets 1 TV/Cable Affiliate *Affiliates subject to change without notice

Join KSR+! With a KSR membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

The post KSR Show, 10/16: Live from KSBar and Grille from 10 a.m. to noon appeared first on On3 .