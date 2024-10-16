KSR Show, 10/16: Live from KSBar and Grille from 10 a.m. to noon
By Drew Franklin,
2 days ago
Matt Jones will take his host seat back from Ryan Lemond when KSR goes live at 10 a.m. On the show, Matt and the gang will continue to discuss the problems around Kentucky Football while also weighing in on happier topics, like the excitement around the upcoming college basketball season and the Blue-White Game. More finalists will be picked for the Blue-White giveaway.
Mark Pope spoke at his first SEC Media Day on Tuesday. The guys will react to his comments on Wednesday’s show live from KSBar and Grille in Lexington.
You can join the conversation by phone at (859) 280-2287 . Or, listeners can send a text directly to Matt Jones’ phone at (772) 774-5254.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0