    KSR Show, 10/16: Live from KSBar and Grille from 10 a.m. to noon

    By Drew Franklin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSqiZ_0w95t6PB00

    Matt Jones will take his host seat back from Ryan Lemond when KSR goes live at 10 a.m. On the show, Matt and the gang will continue to discuss the problems around Kentucky Football while also weighing in on happier topics, like the excitement around the upcoming college basketball season and the Blue-White Game. More finalists will be picked for the Blue-White giveaway.

    Mark Pope spoke at his first SEC Media Day on Tuesday. The guys will react to his comments on Wednesday’s show live from KSBar and Grille in Lexington.

    You can join the conversation by phone at (859) 280-2287 . Or, listeners can send a text directly to Matt Jones’ phone at (772) 774-5254.

    Listen to KSR

    MARKET CALL LETTERS DIAL TIME
    Ashland WCMI 93.3 FM T LIVE
    Ashland WCMI 1340 AM LIVE
    Benton WCBL 1290 AM LIVE
    Bowling Green WKCT 930 AM LIVE
    Bowling Green WKCT 104.1 FM T LIVE
    Campbellsville WTCO 1450 AM LIVE
    Columbia WAIN 1270 AM LIVE
    Cynthiana WCYN 102.3 FM LIVE
    Danville WHIR 1230 AM LIVE
    Elizabethtown WIEL 1400 AM LIVE
    Elizabethtown WIEL 106.1 FM T LIVE
    Henderson/Evansville WREF 97.7 FM LIVE
    Glasgow WCLU 1490 AM LIVE
    Grayson WGOH 1340 AM LIVE
    Grayson WGOH 100.9 FM T LIVE
    Greenup/Ashland WLGC 105.7 FM LIVE
    Harlan WTUK 105.1 FM LIVE
    Hopkinsville WHOP 1230 AM LIVE
    Hopkinsville WHOP 95.3 FM T LIVE
    Irvine WIRV 1550 AM LIVE
    Jamestown WJKY 1060 AM LIVE
    Lancaster WZXI 1280 AM 5-7 PM
    Lancaster/Stanford WZXI 95.5 FM T 5-7 PM
    Leitchfield WMTL 870 AM 10A-12N CST
    Lexington WLAP 630 AM LIVE
    London WFTG 1400 AM LIVE
    London WFTG 106.9 FM T LIVE
    Louisville WKRD 790 AM LIVE
    Madisonville WFMW 730 AM LIVE
    Madisonville WFMW 94.9 FM T LIVE
    Manchester WXXL 1450 AM LIVE
    Maysville WFTM 1240 AM LIVE
    McKee-Booneville Peoples Rural Telephone Cable TV Channel 209 LIVE
    Monticello WKYM 101.7 FM LIVE
    Morganfield WUCO 1550 AM LIVE
    Morganfield WUCO 98.5 FM T LIVE
    Murray WNBS 1340 AM LIVE
    Owensboro WLME 102.7 FM LIVE
    Paducah WPAD 1560 AM LIVE
    Paducah WPAD 99.5 FM T LIVE
    Paintsville WKYH 600 AM LIVE
    Pikeville WLSI 900 AM LIVE
    Pikeville WLSI 95.9 FM T LIVE
    Prestonsburg WPRT 960 AM LIVE
    Prestonsburg WPRT 104.5 FM T LIVE
    Somerset WSFC 1240 AM LIVE
    Whitesburg WTCW 920 AM LIVE
    Whitesburg WTCW 95.1 FM T LIVE
    Whitley City WHAY 98.3 FM LIVE
    Williamson, WV WBTH 1400 AM LIVE
    Williamson, WV WBTH 102.5 FM T LIVE
    50 Radio Affiliates

    37 Markets

    1 TV/Cable Affiliate

    *Affiliates subject to change without notice

