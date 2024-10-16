Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • On3.com

    Texas’ top 15 plays from the first half of the 2024 season

    By Justin Nash,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iwb7c_0w95sJpa00

    The Texas Longhorns have completed the first half of their regular season schedule, here are some of the top plays so far.

    [Join Inside Texas TODAY and get 7 days for just ONE DOLLAR!]

    Now undoubtedly some plays will be missed, so comment down below if your favorite play didn’t make the cut. We can always add it to the official record. As the No. 1 team in the country there’s honestly too many to choose from, so here are the ones that were chosen in chronological order.

    The first one has to be the no-look pass from Quinn Ewers to Matthew Golden . This pass was Ewers’ opening statement for a potential Heisman campaign. While the missed time due to injury may have killed that, along with his spotty return in the RRS…this throw certainly helped propel him to the top of the leader board early on.

    This list would be incomplete without the insane first touchdown for Arch Manning of the season. The football world started to lose their ever-loving minds over the athleticism and quick thinking from Manning here, and who doesn’t love the superman dive from Silas Bolden ?

    In the interest of brevity and not having every play come from the Colorado State game, with an official apology to Jahdae Barron , only one defensive play is going to make the cut. That play: Wardell Mack ‘s interception in the back of the end zone to preserve the first opening day shutout since 2004. To top it off it’s one of the better catches you will see in 2024.

    The opening drive catch for Isaiah Bond in Ann Arbor should be on this list. While the Longhorns technically didn’t score on that drive…this play was an absolute tone setter for what we were going to see in the first half of 2024.

    This play might have been the one that put a dagger into the Michigan team. Austin native Andrew Mukuba transferred in from Clemson and this was our first true introduction to his play as a safety. The first of many good plays from the former Tiger on the day, just now in the right shade of Orange.

    While this play against UTSA has some negative context with Quinn Ewers suffering an abdominal injury on this throw, it had to be included as this is when we were introduced to the other version of Gunnar Helm waiting to be seen. That version would be none other than Air Helm.

    The second, and not the last Arch Manning highlight. Him turning on the jets scampering for 67 yards was no fluke. It was this play that really set off Manning Mania. Countless national talk shows were filled with speculation that Arch should be starting over Quinn Ewers , thankfully Steve Sarkisian handled it well.

    How about some more Arch Manning to Silas Bolden love? This throw was an absolute bomb to Bolden who again had to superman dive, but this time it was much more impressive. It was ruled not a catch but that wasn’t Bolden’s fault.

    This will definitely be the least flashy play here, but it’s far from the least significant. Jaydon Blue scoring from the one yard line against Mississippi State was and is the first SEC score for the Texas Football.

    Not sure what the better highlight here is for Arch Manning and DeAndre Moore Jr. , sure the touchdown pass and catch was nice and all…but those are come elite celebrations and dance moves.

    The second run from Arch Manning in this list technically wasn’t a touchdown, but don’t tell that to Longhorn Nation. The athleticism from this dude is insane and he probably should have been credited with a TD here.

    Andrew Mukuba isn’t the only Austin native making this list, Michael Taaffe made an amazing play here against OU with exceptional timing and control. Michael Hawkins Jr. had zero chance here on this play getting sacked by the Longhorn safety.

    You can’t stop Air Helm, you can only hope to contain him. Helm putting Texas on the board after a slow start to the Red River gave fans the confidence that being down 0-3 was only temporary.

    The absolute hustle here from Silas Bolden , this may be the play of the year so far. The run alone is worthy of making the list but the fumble and recovery saving the touchdown cements it.

    Limiting the best plays at 15…the final one probably has to be the run from Quintrevion Wisner , the very next play following his fumble into the end zone. Tashard Choice and Steve Sarkisian displayed their trust in Wisner giving him another opportunity and boy did he take advantage of it. He wanted that touchdown and earned it with hard running.

    Like mentioned before, undoubtedly some plays were missed. Immediately the plays that come to mind are Jahdae Barron intercepting the pass vs CSU or the Michael Taaffe destroying a UTSA player running free.

    [Subscribe to the Inside Texas YouTube channel!]

    What plays do you think should have made it?

    The post Texas’ top 15 plays from the first half of the 2024 season appeared first on On3 .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College Football Head Coach Salaries: USA Today ranks Top 25 highest-paid coaches
    On3.com2 days ago
    Maxwell Hairston injury update: Kentucky DB’s status vs. Florida revealed on Wednesday report
    On3.com1 day ago
    Purdue football notebook: News, notes and whatnot to prime pump with No. 2 Oregon looming
    On3.com10 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Uga owner announces Georgia mascot won’t travel to Austin for reunion with Bevo
    On3.com10 hours ago
    Watch: Dalton Knecht goes off for 35 points in Lakers preseason game, including 20 straight
    On3.com10 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Report: Tennessee Titans honor release request from former Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams
    On3.com1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King26 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    The Florida State offense under Brock Glenn — All-22 Film Breakdown with Dominic Robinson
    On3.com1 day ago
    Big 12 Power Rankings updated after Week 7 of college football
    On3.com1 day ago
    Richard Childress Racing announces crew changes for Austin Dillon after Roval suspension
    On3.com1 day ago
    Staff Picks: South Carolina at Oklahoma, other Week 8 matchups
    On3.com3 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin reacts to Tony Bennett’s surprising retirement announcement
    On3.com8 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Steve Spurrier Can’t Resist Throwing Passive Aggressive Jabs at Kentucky
    On3.com8 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Jatavius Shivers makes most of opportunity following injury to South Carolina teammate
    On3.com8 hours ago
    Arkansas High School Football Rankings: Top 25 Teams – Oct. 16
    On3.com1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Recruiting Scoop: Dishing out the latest on remaining Kansas State targets
    On3.com12 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy