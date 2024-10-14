Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • On3.com

    Neal Brown addresses if he considered swapping Garrett Greene for Nicco Marchiol vs. Iowa State

    By Grant Grubbs,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ghHL_0w6CgNoh00

    It was a sloppy second half for West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene in the Mountaineers’ 28-16 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. On back-to-back drives, Greene threw interceptions. After the game, a reporter asked WVU head coach Neal Brown if he ever considered subbing in Nicco Marchiol for Greene. Brown didn’t mince words on the issue.

    “Why would we do that?” Brown said . “Nicco is going to be a really good player here, but Garrett Greene’s our starter, and I believe that you play through some issues, and we’ll do the same with Nicco when he’s the starter.”

    CLICK HERE to go to PrizePicks and use code ON3 to receive a guaranteed $50 once you play $5 in lineups!

    “He’s a great player and he played well last week. The turnovers were an issue. Like I said, one of them was a bad decision. One of them was a terrible non-call. I don’t have a quick hook with quarterbacks. I don’t believe in that. I don’t think that’s ever the right thing to do and we won’t do it when Nicco’s the starter and weren’t going to do it tonight.”

    In the loss, Greene completed 18-of-his-32 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown while throwing two interceptions. Despite Greene’s inconsistent showing through the air, he found success in the ground game, tallying 87 yards on 10 carries.

    Save $30 on your first month of Fubo by CLICKING HERE NOW!

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Turnovers have been an issue for Greene this season. Through six games, the fifth-year senior has thrown eight touchdowns and six interceptions. For reference, Greene only threw four interceptions all of last season.

    While turning toward a backup may be enticing in a game like the loss on Saturday, Nicco Marchiol hasn’t proven to be any better than Greene. In his limited action on the field last season, Marchiol threw two touchdowns compared to three interceptions.

    This year, Marchiol has thrown a touchdown and a pick. Further, he isn’t as much of a rushing threat as Greene. In short, Brown doesn’t plan on giving up on Garrett Greene anytime soon.

    The Mountaineers will have a major opportunity this weekend to bounce back when they square off against No. 17 Kansas State at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on FOX.

    The post Neal Brown addresses if he considered swapping Garrett Greene for Nicco Marchiol vs. Iowa State appeared first on On3 .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Travis Hunter compares Heisman Trophy chances with Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty: ‘I know I can win it’
    On3.com19 hours ago
    Sherrone Moore quick-hitters: Michigan QB Jack Tuttle’s backup, bye week improvements, Illinois, more
    On3.com2 days ago
    College Football Head Coach Salaries: USA Today ranks Top 25 highest-paid coaches
    On3.com19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    College Football Playoff Rankings after Week 7: Top 4 seeds, at-large bids, bracket prediction
    On3.com1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Davante Adams injury: Adam Schefter provides update amid news of Jets trade
    On3.com1 day ago
    Rocky Top Roundtable: Alabama
    On3.com19 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Lamont Butler’s music video is a thing of beauty: “No. 9 on the way.”
    On3.com2 days ago
    South Carolina basketball preseason player profiles: Nick Pringle
    On3.com2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Illinois coach Bret Bielema on matchup with Michigan: ‘This game means a lot to me … excited about the opportunity’
    On3.com1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    ACC Media Day: Players overwhelmingly say UNC’s RJ Davis is the league’s toughest player to play against
    On3.com2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast8 days ago
    Five-Star Plus+ DL Justus Terry’s visit to Texas this weekend will be an official visit
    On3.com2 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy