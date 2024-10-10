Open in App
    Kentucky players describe Mark Pope, Kentucky in one word

    By Drew Franklin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g58h_0w1j6GNT00

    “Energetic” was a popular answer when KSR asked the new Wildcats to describe their head coach, Mark Pope , at Kentucky Basketball Media Day . “I don’t think he sleeps,” Collin Chandler added to his one-word description of Pope.

    Jaxson Robinson and Amari Williams also replied “energy” and “energetic” to Round 1 of KSR’s word game at Media Day. Robinson and Pope have been very close since their time together at BYU last season. Robinson is the only player with Pope experience.

    “Enthusiastic,” said freshman Travis Perry . “Unique,” replied Koby Brea . “100 percent unique.” Otega Oweh said, “different.” Kerr Krissa ? “Incredible.”

    After sharing their short thoughts on Pope, the players described the University of Kentucky in a word. “I think passionate,” Chandler replied. “Everywhere we go people are passionate, especially about basketball, but just in general.”

    Robinson called Kentucky “historic.”

    Kriisa and Perry said, “special.”

    Williams already gets it. The London, England native, who transferred to Lexington from Drexel in Philadelphia, smiled as he described his new college basketball home as “crazy.”

    WATCH: Wildcats describe Mark Pope and Kentucky in one word

    Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

    More videos from Kentucky Basketball Media Day

    The post Kentucky players describe Mark Pope, Kentucky in one word appeared first on On3 .

