Elite 2026 LB Tyler Atkinson previews his first visit to USC

USC will host one of the nation’s top 2026 recruits this weekend in Los Angeles. Grayson (Ga.) linebacker Tyler Atkinson will be in attendance and it will be his first visit to the Big Ten program.

Atkinson’s high school team is again on a bye after numerous issues have derailed their games in recent weeks, and they wanted to use the opportunity to visit USC.

“I want to meet the coaches, watch the game and see how the linebackers play this weekend,” Atkinson told On3. “Seeing how the scheme is, is a big factor for me. I will be watching that, how they use the linebackers and how they flow to the ball in this game.”

USC enters this game against Penn State with a 3-2 record and Atkinson likes what he has seen so far this season.

“The defense has come out playing good football. They have a new defensive staff, they are taking steps to be a better defensive team and I like the adjustments they have made. They are known for offense with coach Lincoln Riley, but the defense has come out strong so far this season.”

Atkinson had a nice call with Riley on Tuesday evening. Linebackers coach Matt Entz is his lead recruiter.

The Trojans’ staff has been pushing hard for the country’s No. 10 overall recruit in the junior class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking , a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Visits are important to Atkinson

Atkinson has already taken in game day visits at Alabama and Auburn this fall, and has been a frequent visitor to Georgia and Ohio State as well, including the Bulldogs’ win over Clemson in Atlanta in early September.

Each of these visits are key in his process.

“Visits are important to me” said Atkinson. “I get to spend time with the coaches and get to know the people at each school better. I get a feel for the environment too and I learn more about the school.”

It will be his first known visit to USC as the Trojans continue to work in the state of Georgia.

Lincoln Riley and Co. already have commitments from five-star quarterback Julian Lewis , elite linebacker Ty Jackson , four-star safety Kendarius Reddick , four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte , three-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux and three-star wide James Johnson out of the Peach State in 2025.

They’re continuing those efforts in 2026 as well, already having a commitment from top-25 national prospect Xavier Griffin out of Gainesville (Ga.).

