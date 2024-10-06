Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • On3.com

    What Nico Iamaleava said after No. 4 Tennessee’s loss Saturday night at Arkansas

    By Grant Ramey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qH4RV_0vwEj3er00

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nico Iamaleava completed 16 of 28 passes for 154 yards and ran 11 times for 17 yards as No. 4 Tennessee’s offense crashed in the 19-14 loss Saturday night at Arkansas .

    The game ended when Iamaleava was flushed out of the pocket and ran out of bounds as time expired with the Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) facing a fourth-and-5 at the Arkansas 20-yard line with six seconds left.

    The redshirt freshman was sacked four times and hurried three times as Tennessee’s offense continued to stall.

    The Vols were shut out in the first half after gaining just 76 total yards. Tennessee scored on the first two drives of the second half, covering a combined 135 yards and capped by two Dylan Sampson touchdown runs. But the two scores were followed by four straight punts and the failed fourth down as time expired.

    His everything Iamaleava said during his press conference after the loss :

    The Arkansas defense giving Tennessee multiple looks

    “A lot of different looks, man. That’s what we get every week. We’ve got to do a better job at adjusting to that. They went a lot of four-down, different three-down. We’ve got to do a better job of adjusting to it.”

    Tennessee’s offensive issues in the first half

    “We’ve got to play cleaner, man. We started too many drives off with penalties, false starts, holding calls. Any big play we had, it was a penalty, so we’ve got to do a better job of playing clean, man, especially in away environments. We’ve got to come here and play cleaner.”

    What happened on Tennessee’s final play

    “As I rolled out, man, I seen Tae (Dont’e Thornton Jr.), he was coming open. But if I threw that ball, it was going to be batted down right away, so I tried to let Chris Brazzell work a little bit. And he was covered at the time, and as soon as I was trying to let the ball go, I felt it slipping in my hand. I’ve got to do a better job at holding the ball.”

    Tennessee’s offensive line sacks and penalties

    “Yeah, man, we’ve just got to be better, man. A lot of stuff that, that’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job at getting our guys in the right protection. And, yeah, man, we’ll be better. We’ll use this as fuel and get us better for the rest of the season.”

    If Tennessee’s offensive line allowing sacks gets to him mentally

    “No, sir. Whenever a sack happens, I trust my guys to block up.  None of those sacks affect me, man. My mentality is the next play.”

    The talk in the locker room about the rest of the season, what’s left to play for in the 12-team College Football Playoff format

    “Yeah, man. Heup said it. We’ve still got everything ahead of us, still got all our goals ahead of us. We’ve got to use this as fuel to get us better for the rest of the season.”

    The post What Nico Iamaleava said after No. 4 Tennessee’s loss Saturday night at Arkansas appeared first on On3 .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Week 6 Stock Report: Option offenses flourish, time to have the Sonny Dykes conversation, what’s wrong with Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee offense
    On3.comlast hour
    Texas will have a challenge in remaining the SEC’s sole undefeated team
    On3.com1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum blames Nick Saban shade of Vanderbilt fans for shocking upset: ‘Nick Saban, this is your fault’
    On3.com1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Roman Harper: ‘Not surprising’ Clark Lea, Vanderbilt upset No. 1 Alabama ‘because ball don’t lie’
    On3.com2 days ago
    Confirmed Mountain Lion Sightings: Are Big Cats Returning to Tennessee?
    April Killian3 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    South Carolina defense considers tackling one of its keys to success against Ole Miss
    On3.com2 days ago
    University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Oct. 8
    On3.com2 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Nick Saban ditches red tie on ESPN College GameDay at behest of vocal Cal crowd
    On3.com2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Live pregame update blog: NC State vs. Wake Forest
    On3.com2 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Venue changed for Roberts-Rittenhouse event, after death threat on social media
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy