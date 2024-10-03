Open in App
    Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz confirms plans to find new Wisconsin QB with Stella Blue Coffee NIL deal

    By Matt Connolly,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gu3cA_0vt1E2bG00

    Barstool owner and Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy announced last week that he is going to start using NIL to help the Wolverines land a top quarterback. Now Wisconsin superfan and fellow Barstool personality Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz has announced that he is going to do the same.

    Big Cat revealed on the Week 6 Barstool Pick Em show that he is committed to helping Wisconsin land a top tier quarterback moving forward.

    “I want it on the record. I’m a man of action. Wisconsin’s quarterback will probably cost considerably less than Michigan’s, but I think I have a plan, and essentially, I think I’m gonna be able to do what you laid out,” Big Cat said. “It’s going to be, though, contingent on, basically, anyone who lives in the state of Wisconsin, who went to Wisconsin, who cares about the Badgers, who knows someone who has a business, is gonna have to buy Stella Blue Coffee when I say the word, ‘go.’

    “When they buy — if enough people buy Stella Blue Coffee, when I say the word ‘go,’ we’re gonna buy, we’re gonna buy a quarterback, and he’s gonna be the spokesperson for Stella Blue Coffee, and we’re gonna be able to afford it.”

    Portnoy pledged that he would spend $1-3 million on a quarterback in order to land a top talent.

    It doesn’t sound as if Big Cat is going to go that high, but he is going to do what he can to land the Badgers a really good QB. Stella Blue Coffee has partnered with Big Cat and Barstool for some time now. It appears as though their agreement is set to go up a level.

    “So I’m in — I’ve already had advanced talks with with high level people, coaches, everything,” Dan Katz said. “I’m going to give the word go, so everyone hold — buy it now anyway, but it literally needs to be just like every single person in the state of Wisconsin needs to buy Stella Blue Coffee, and then we’re ready to go.”

    Wisconsin is currently 2-2 in Year 2 under Luke Fickell . The Badgers have struggled under Fickell thus far and lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a torn ACL early this season.

    Big Cat is committed to helping Wisconsin rise up as a program and is putting his money where his mouth is and using NIL. It will be interesting to see if his plan works and who the Badgers land as their quarterback for the 2025 season.

    The post Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz confirms plans to find new Wisconsin QB with Stella Blue Coffee NIL deal appeared first on On3 .

