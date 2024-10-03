Good Morning CaneSport 10.3.24

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, if you missed The Lamar Thomas Show last night, it’s not too late to tune in. Be sure to check that out.

Plus we catch up with Cam Ward and other players for their thoughts heading into the game Saturday night, and there’s our in-depth look at a Cal team with enough talent to cause some issues if UM’s not at the top of its game. Miami doesn’t want a repeat of the nailbiter from last weekend, right?

There’s also our weekly U Bet CaneSport Show with renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaking down the University of Miami-Cal game and other top college contests this weekend.

In recruiting?

Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington 2027 cornerback Trezavant Boyd was surprised when he received an invitation to the Hurricanes’ conference opener against Virginia Tech last weekend, but he was even more surprised when Miami secondary coach Chevis Jackson extended an offer to him almost immediately following the game. Find out where things stand there.

We also catch up with Nashville (Tn.) Brentwood Academy 2027 receiver Kesean Bowman. He has already landed more than a dozen early offers from programs like Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee, and Miami’s staff made sure to throw the Hurricanes into the mix by offering the 6-foot-1, 160-pound sophomore wideout.

Plus there’s your weekly Tracking The Commits feature with a closer look at Miami’s commitments and how they fared this past weekend.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

ANALYSIS: Cross-country trek for late night game will see Miami tested on both sides of the ball

QB Cam Ward focused on cleaning up mistakes, continuing to get ball out to playmakers … says mindset is “live by the sword, die by the sword”

Miami Hurricanes WR Xavier Restrepo breaks down “routine” fourth down catch, knows team has to execute at high level to beat Cal

Miami Hurricanes S Meesh Powell on Wed.: After missed tackle issues “we have little chip on our shoulder,” says “one game doesn’t define us”

Miami Hurricanes LB Francisco Mauigoa sees big challenge in facing Cal, says better tackling has been emphasized this week

U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling: An inside look at the Miami Hurricanes and college football from a betting standpoint

Tune In: The Lamar Thomas Show

Miami Hurricanes become second Power Conference program to offer local CB after he was in recruiting section Friday night

Miami Hurricanes join early race for elite 2027 WR

Tracking the Miami Hurricanes commits: Statistics and results

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

The criticism on Markell Bell is absolutely way off … posted by Trust

He is not elite, but he is a decent/solid OT. I’ve watched him alot. The holding call against him on Jacolby George TD was ficticious…a joke. He did get beaten once for a sack…but so did our stud OG Anez Cooper. One or two other plays he got half beat…but several solid pass blocking and run blocking plays. I agree Jalen Rivers was absolute high level last year and just about the same this year, so I badly want Rivers back. But Bell is not a “problem”. Same w Elijah Alston. He had a critical missed tackle and Vtech 1st TD…he makes the sack its 3 pts instead of 7 and that was a huge mistake. But overall, he has been solid every game, including V Tech. Not great…but solid. Reminds me of the Ahkeem Mesidor dialogue early on…Mesidor was fine, just most plays went away from him. Our DEs were not elite v VaTech… (except Malik Bryant) but they were solid. Kiko and the DTs were more off, especially Kiko. Wes was fine. Mish and Jaden were not as strong in run support. Both out of position and poor effort on the early VT long TD run.

I love what Matt said on GMC. Why not give other backs a chance? Give Jordan Lyle 14 carries. Give Ajay Allen 14 carries, lets see what happens.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Having an offer from your hometown (school) is great. A tear almost came down. Having an offer from the University of Miami, knowing that’s where I’m from, it was a big moment for me. It was a very proud reaction.” Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington 2027 cornerback Trezavant Boyd, who got a UM offer after visiting for the Va. Tech game

