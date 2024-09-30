Open in App
    Rueben Bain, Jalen Rivers injury updates: Mario Cristobal reveals status of Miami stars

    By Steve Samra,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HgUb_0vokEofi00

    The Miami Hurricanes are soaring at the moment, 5-0 and looking to continue their tremendous start to the season at the calendar turns to October.

    While they’re undefeated, Miami is a little banged up, like the rest of the college football world. Specifically, questions regarding the availability of defender Rueben Bain and offensive tackle Jalen Rivers have popped up over the last week, and Mario Cristobal cleared the air around the duo on Monday, as the Hurricanes prepare to travel to face Cal in Week 6.


    “Rueben Bain ‘is a go’ for this week and will play at Cal on Saturday night, Mario Cristobal says in his weekly appearance on WQAM,” Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press posted on X . “Jalen Rivers will be a ‘game-time decision.'”

    Bain and Rivers have both been sidelined with injuries since Miami’s Week 1 victory over Florida. While it’s been smooth sailing for the Hurricanes since, Miami would be well-served to have both return to the lineup as soon as Week 6.

    Time will tell if reigning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Rueben Bain and star offensive tackle Jalen Rivers can play in Week 6, but it seems like their trending in the right direction regardless, according to Mario Cristobal.

    More on Miami Hurricanes at California Golden Bears

    Moreover, Cal enters the game off an idle week, and coming off the first loss of the season prior to that. The Golden Bears fell short in a 14-9 loss to Florida State on the road, the lone win of the season for the Seminoles so far.

    Miami, on the other hand, enters of a zany, controversial win over Virginia Tech on a Friday night.

    That game ended on a Virginia Tech Hail Mary that was originally called a touchdown before a lengthy and extensive video review overturned the call. The play was so controversial that the ACC issued a statement on it on Saturday morning.

    “During the review process of the last play,” the statement read , “It was determined that the loose ball was touched by a Miami player while he was out of bounds which makes it an incomplete pass and immediately ends the play.”

    Alas, Cal will likely be far more focused on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, an early Heisman favorite who has thrived with the Hurricanes. Prior to the matchup with the Hokies, head coach Mario Cristobal was singing Ward’s praises .

    “In every aspect, he’s magical as a player, as a leader,” Cristobal said. “He’s an alpha dog and his personality, his mentality, they match what he does on the field. When you go put those things together, the strength of his leadership grows. He’s brought a lot to the table, and looking forward to him having a great game tonight.”

    Through five games, all wins, Ward has completed 70.2% of his passes for 1782 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 146 yards and two more scores.

    Behind Ward and his stellar start, the Hurricanes are pushing to contend for an ACC title and, certainly a run in the College Football Playoff.

    On3’s Andrew Graham contributed to this article.

    The post Rueben Bain, Jalen Rivers injury updates: Mario Cristobal reveals status of Miami stars appeared first on On3 .

