    What we know about Tennessee Football’s remaining kickoff times

    By Grant Ramey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Td6o3_0vocpGFp00

    The season of night games continues for Tennessee Football this week at Arkansas, with the SEC on Saturday night announcing that the fourth-ranked Vols and the Razorbacks will start Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC .

    It’s the third game away from home — and the fourth kickoff scheduled for 7:30 or later — over the first five games of the season for the Vols (4-0), who were off this week following the 25-15 win at Oklahoma.

    On Monday the SEC will announce Week 7 kickoff times, featuring Tennessee’s home date with Florida on October 12 at Neyland Stadium.

    Up Next: No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

    It’s the first of four straight home games for the Vols over a five-week run, with Alabama coming to town on October 19, a second bye week on October 26, then Kentucky on November 2 and Mississippi State on November 9.

    Alabama jumped up to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 41-34 win over Georgia Saturday night. Tennessee moved up to No. 4 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll .

    As of Monday morning, there’s only one known kickoff time left on Tennessee’s schedule. The Vols will face UTEP on November 23 at Neyland Stadium in a 1 p.m. Eastern Time start.

    The game will be available as an online live stream on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.

    Kickoff windows for Tennessee’s remaining games

    What is known for the other seven games on schedule is kickoff windows. The SEC introduced kickoff windows in June, with games sets as “early” (12-1 p.m. ET start), “afternoon” (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), “night” (6-8 p.m. ET) or “Flex” (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. ET).

    The specific kickoff times are announced two weeks in advance, unless the SEC chooses to use a six-day window.

    The Florida start time is in the flex category, either between 3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. ET. Alabama is another flex game. So is the road game at Georgia on November 19 at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

    At least two more night games are on schedule with Kentucky and Mississippi State both currently set for between 6-8 p.m. ET. Tennessee has already played night games against North Carolina State (7:30), Kent State (7:45) and Oklahoma (7:30), with another 7:30 kickoff coming up at Arkansas.

    The Vanderbilt road game in the regular-season finale will be in the early window, between Noon-1 p.m. ET.

    The post What we know about Tennessee Football’s remaining kickoff times appeared first on On3 .

