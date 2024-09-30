Good Morning CaneSport 9.30.24

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?
Stay tuned today as we’ll have feedback upon further review of the crazy Virginia Tech game from coaches Mario Cristobal, Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry. You don’t want to miss their perspective.
And, of course, we had you fully covered from Friday’s nailbiter with Gary Ferman’s column, post-game interviews with Mario Cristobal and players, our position by position grading column, key takeaways from the game, Pro Football Focus grades, Gary Ferman answering all your post-game questions on the message board, our game analysis story and much more.
This morning be sure to check out our closer look at what we know about the “real” Miami and what lies ahead.
We also had a film study of Cam Ward’s play in the game – the good and the bad. What did he do well and have issues with? Don’t miss that.
In recruiting?
Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington four-star 2025 Florida cornerback commit Ben Hanks Jr. visited Miami Friday for the Hurricanes’ game against Virginia Tech as the Canes continue to push to flip the No. 66 overall prospect and No. 8 cornerback in the On300. His thoughts?
Another visitor for the game who weighs in is Homestead (Fla.) South Dade three-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes. He is committed to Florida State, but his interest s piqued in the local program.
Plus Aledo (Tx.) 2026 top-100 running back Raycine Guillory made the trip for the game and shares his thoughtson the crazy win and where things stand.
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Monarch four-star 2026 receiver Jabari Brady shares his thoughts after attending the wild finish vs. Virginia Tech, a game that only got him more excited about Miami.
Hollywood (Fla.) Ransom Everglades 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence has established himself as a national prospect with a handful of Power Four offers, and he also was at the game and shares his thoughts.
This past Friday, Lawrence was back at Hard Rock Stadium for Miami’s ACC opener against Virginia Tech, and the Hurricanes have the elite prospect’s attention.
We also have an Inside The Lines features you don’t want to miss with 4-star target Keenyi Pepe. Find out more about him as Miami continues its pursuit.
And last week the Miami Hurricanes offered Carrollton (Ga.) three-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux. The USC commit is intrigued and has set his UM visit. Read about that.
We also catch up with Naples (Fla.) Lowndes 2026 offensive tackle Benjamin Corhei. His recruitment is still getting off the ground, but Miami has already given itself a seat at the table for the 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect.
Plus Miami has now offered Richardson (Texas) defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, and he shares where things stand.
I’m always glad to get a win, and we showed some grit, at least on offense…..but our defense is not good enough to make the playoffs, or certainly not good enough to do anything in the playoffs, if by some miracle we do make it. Our DL did nothing against a mediocre OL that was dominated by Rutgers, and we couldn’t cover, and our tacklingvwas terrible.
