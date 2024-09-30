Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • On3.com

    Good Morning CaneSport 9.30.24

    By CaneSport.com Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGtWR_0voc2avF00

    FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

    SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

    WHAT’S UP TODAY

    First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

    Stay tuned today as we’ll have feedback upon further review of the crazy Virginia Tech game from coaches Mario Cristobal, Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry. You don’t want to miss their perspective.

    And, of course, we had you fully covered from Friday’s nailbiter with Gary Ferman’s column, post-game interviews with Mario Cristobal and players, our position by position grading column, key takeaways from the game, Pro Football Focus grades, Gary Ferman answering all your post-game questions on the message board, our game analysis story and much more.

    This morning be sure to check out our closer look at what we know about the “real” Miami and what lies ahead.

    We also had a film study of Cam Ward’s play in the game – the good and the bad. What did he do well and have issues with? Don’t miss that.

    In recruiting?

    Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington four-star 2025 Florida cornerback commit Ben Hanks Jr. visited Miami Friday for the Hurricanes’ game against Virginia Tech as the Canes continue to push to flip the No. 66 overall prospect and No. 8 cornerback in the On300. His thoughts?

    Another visitor for the game who weighs in is Homestead (Fla.) South Dade three-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes. He is committed to Florida State, but his interest s piqued in the local program.

    Plus Aledo (Tx.) 2026 top-100 running back Raycine Guillory made the trip for the game and shares his thoughtson the crazy win and where things stand.

    Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Monarch four-star 2026 receiver Jabari Brady shares his thoughts after attending the wild finish vs. Virginia Tech, a game that only got him more excited about Miami.

    Hollywood (Fla.) Ransom Everglades 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence has established himself as a national prospect with a handful of Power Four offers, and he also was at the game and shares his thoughts.

    This past Friday, Lawrence was back at Hard Rock Stadium for Miami’s ACC opener against Virginia Tech, and the Hurricanes have the elite prospect’s attention.

    We also have an Inside The Lines features you don’t want to miss with 4-star target Keenyi Pepe. Find out more about him as Miami continues its pursuit.

    And last week the Miami Hurricanes offered Carrollton (Ga.) three-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux. The USC commit is intrigued and has set his UM visit. Read about that.

    We also catch up with Naples (Fla.) Lowndes 2026 offensive tackle Benjamin Corhei. His recruitment is still getting off the ground, but Miami has already given itself a seat at the table for the 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect.

    Plus Miami has now offered Richardson (Texas) defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, and he shares where things stand.

    And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

    TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

    OPINION: Miami stumbled but persevered against Hokies; real Hurricanes will be revealed in good time

    FILM STUDY: A lot of Superman, some Kryptonite as Cam Ward puts Miami on his cape in Friday night win

    By The Numbers 2024: A look at how the Miami Hurricanes graded out vs. Virginia Tech

    OPINION: Class shows up in different ways and for Miami Friday night it was through persistence that landed them in a position to get a very big final break

    Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Post-Virginia Tech questions and answers

    Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and player reaction post Virginia Tech

    ANALYSIS: Miami Miracle or Ward Wonder, whatever you want to call it a late TD and nailbiter review at end keeps UM undefeated

    Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the Virginia Tech game

    VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech game highlights

    Photo gallery: Miami vs. Virginia Tech

    Inside the lines: Get to know 4-star Miami target Keenyi Pepe

    Miami Hurricanes offer fast-rising 6-foot-5 2026 offensive tackle: “I love the program”

    Miami joins growing list of programs to offer 2026 DL Jaimeon Winfield: “This is all I’ve dreamed of since I was young”

    USC commit Shamar Arnoux locks in Miami visit after recent offer: “I think Mario is doing a good job with the program”

    Top-75 Miami flip target arrives for Hurricanes’ game vs. Virginia Tech, says window not closed for Canes

    Local Florida State commit recaps his Friday visit to Miami: “This win definitely put them up there”

    Miami Hurricanes in contention for top-100 RB off Virginia Tech game visit

    Miami continues to impress 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence, who was in recruiting section Friday: “Hopefully, I will be a Cane in the future”

    Miami Hurricanes continuing to climb for local top-50 WR after Virginia Tech game

    MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

    Glad we won, but our defense is horrible … Posted by Rosiecane

    I’m always glad to get a win, and we showed some grit, at least on offense…..but our defense is not good enough to make the playoffs, or certainly not good enough to do anything in the playoffs, if by some miracle we do make it. Our DL did nothing against a mediocre OL that was dominated by Rutgers, and we couldn’t cover, and our tacklingvwas terrible.

    MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRvyG_0voc2avF00
    Neil Gershman-Zooba Images

    “If you could somehow orchestrate a game like this where you can grow and learn and still get a win, you’d love to do that, but there’s no way to do that. Sometimes, you’ve got to go through it. Some of today’s back and forth stuff, again, we caused it. But look, that could be a locker room with an L right now and it’d be a lot worse. We found a way to win. I could sit here and talk about a billion things that we could have done better. I just don’t want to do that. I want to focus on the fact that this team, probably, over the last 20 years lost a game like this. This team found a way to win, so they can take that however they want. I’m proud of the effort. I’m not proud of the way we coached and played but sometimes you’ve just got to find a way to get a W and we found a way to get it.”

    Miami coach Mario Cristobal

    • Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

    • Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

    Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

    Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

    Check us out on Facebook

    CaneSport is on Threads, check us out

    Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

    Lastly, Have a great day!

    The post Good Morning CaneSport 9.30.24 appeared first on On3 .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rueben Bain, Jalen Rivers injury updates: Mario Cristobal reveals status of Miami stars
    On3.com2 days ago
    College Football Playoff Predictions: ESPN projects 12-team field after Week 5
    On3.com1 day ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Kansas High School Football Rankings: Top 25 Teams – Oct. 2
    On3.com14 hours ago
    Oklahoma State offensive lineman, former Vanderbilt transfer Jason Brooks re-enters NCAA transfer portal
    On3.com1 day ago
    Florida High School Football Predictions — Oct. 3-5
    On3.com14 hours ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Mel Kiper Jr.: Jalen Milroe ‘vying’ to be No. 1 QB in 2025 NFL Draft, explains current ranking
    On3.com1 day ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Elite 2026 EDGE Jamarion Carlton names top 10 schools
    On3.com1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Mike Gundy lists Nick Saban, Mack Brown as possible college football commissioners
    On3.com1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Paul Finebaum: Ole Miss’ road got very ‘nerve-wracking’ after loss to Kentucky
    On3.com2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile14 hours ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy