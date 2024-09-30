Good Morning CaneSport 9.30.24

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Stay tuned today as we’ll have feedback upon further review of the crazy Virginia Tech game from coaches Mario Cristobal, Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry. You don’t want to miss their perspective.

And, of course, we had you fully covered from Friday’s nailbiter with Gary Ferman’s column, post-game interviews with Mario Cristobal and players, our position by position grading column, key takeaways from the game, Pro Football Focus grades, Gary Ferman answering all your post-game questions on the message board, our game analysis story and much more.

This morning be sure to check out our closer look at what we know about the “real” Miami and what lies ahead.

We also had a film study of Cam Ward’s play in the game – the good and the bad. What did he do well and have issues with? Don’t miss that.

In recruiting?

Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington four-star 2025 Florida cornerback commit Ben Hanks Jr. visited Miami Friday for the Hurricanes’ game against Virginia Tech as the Canes continue to push to flip the No. 66 overall prospect and No. 8 cornerback in the On300. His thoughts?

Another visitor for the game who weighs in is Homestead (Fla.) South Dade three-star defensive back Tedarius Hughes. He is committed to Florida State, but his interest s piqued in the local program.

Plus Aledo (Tx.) 2026 top-100 running back Raycine Guillory made the trip for the game and shares his thoughtson the crazy win and where things stand.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Monarch four-star 2026 receiver Jabari Brady shares his thoughts after attending the wild finish vs. Virginia Tech, a game that only got him more excited about Miami.

Hollywood (Fla.) Ransom Everglades 2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence has established himself as a national prospect with a handful of Power Four offers, and he also was at the game and shares his thoughts.

This past Friday, Lawrence was back at Hard Rock Stadium for Miami’s ACC opener against Virginia Tech, and the Hurricanes have the elite prospect’s attention.

We also have an Inside The Lines features you don’t want to miss with 4-star target Keenyi Pepe. Find out more about him as Miami continues its pursuit.

And last week the Miami Hurricanes offered Carrollton (Ga.) three-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux. The USC commit is intrigued and has set his UM visit. Read about that.

We also catch up with Naples (Fla.) Lowndes 2026 offensive tackle Benjamin Corhei. His recruitment is still getting off the ground, but Miami has already given itself a seat at the table for the 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect.

Plus Miami has now offered Richardson (Texas) defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, and he shares where things stand.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

OPINION: Miami stumbled but persevered against Hokies; real Hurricanes will be revealed in good time

FILM STUDY: A lot of Superman, some Kryptonite as Cam Ward puts Miami on his cape in Friday night win

By The Numbers 2024: A look at how the Miami Hurricanes graded out vs. Virginia Tech

OPINION: Class shows up in different ways and for Miami Friday night it was through persistence that landed them in a position to get a very big final break

Gary Ferman’s Mailbag: Post-Virginia Tech questions and answers

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and player reaction post Virginia Tech

ANALYSIS: Miami Miracle or Ward Wonder, whatever you want to call it a late TD and nailbiter review at end keeps UM undefeated

Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the Virginia Tech game

VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech game highlights

Photo gallery: Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Inside the lines: Get to know 4-star Miami target Keenyi Pepe

Miami Hurricanes offer fast-rising 6-foot-5 2026 offensive tackle: “I love the program”

Miami joins growing list of programs to offer 2026 DL Jaimeon Winfield: “This is all I’ve dreamed of since I was young”

USC commit Shamar Arnoux locks in Miami visit after recent offer: “I think Mario is doing a good job with the program”

Top-75 Miami flip target arrives for Hurricanes’ game vs. Virginia Tech, says window not closed for Canes

Local Florida State commit recaps his Friday visit to Miami: “This win definitely put them up there”

Miami Hurricanes in contention for top-100 RB off Virginia Tech game visit

Miami continues to impress 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence, who was in recruiting section Friday: “Hopefully, I will be a Cane in the future”

Miami Hurricanes continuing to climb for local top-50 WR after Virginia Tech game

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Glad we won, but our defense is horrible … Posted by Rosiecane

I’m always glad to get a win, and we showed some grit, at least on offense…..but our defense is not good enough to make the playoffs, or certainly not good enough to do anything in the playoffs, if by some miracle we do make it. Our DL did nothing against a mediocre OL that was dominated by Rutgers, and we couldn’t cover, and our tacklingvwas terrible.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

Neil Gershman-Zooba Images

“If you could somehow orchestrate a game like this where you can grow and learn and still get a win, you’d love to do that, but there’s no way to do that. Sometimes, you’ve got to go through it. Some of today’s back and forth stuff, again, we caused it. But look, that could be a locker room with an L right now and it’d be a lot worse. We found a way to win. I could sit here and talk about a billion things that we could have done better. I just don’t want to do that. I want to focus on the fact that this team, probably, over the last 20 years lost a game like this. This team found a way to win, so they can take that however they want. I’m proud of the effort. I’m not proud of the way we coached and played but sometimes you’ve just got to find a way to get a W and we found a way to get it.” Miami coach Mario Cristobal

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

• CaneSport is on Threads, check us out

Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com

Lastly, Have a great day!

The post Good Morning CaneSport 9.30.24 appeared first on On3 .