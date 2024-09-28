Open in App
    Michigan vs. Minnesota availability report: Colston Loveland status revealed

    By Anthony Broome,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43awoc_0vn6XuZ900

    The Michigan Wolverines will have junior tight end Colston Loveland back for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, according to the availability report released on Saturday morning prior to kickoff.

    Loveland missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury suffered in the win over Arkansas State in Week 3.

    Michigan will be light in the secondary, though. Safety Jaden Mangham , safety Wesley Walker and cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows will all miss Saturday’s game.

    A few other notables are questionable this week, though, in senior EDGE Josaiah Stewart , junior cornerback Will Johnson , senior center Greg Crippen and sophomore WR Semaj Morgan .

    Here is the full report for Michigan this week.

    MICHIGAN AVAILABILITY REPORT
    Out

    – Senior safety Rod Moore
    – Junior safety Jaden Mangham
    – Graduate safety Wesley Walker
    – Senior corner Ja’Den McBurrows
    – Junior linebacker Micah Pollard
    – Freshman running back Jordan Marshall
    – Graduate running back Leon Franklin
    – Sophomore running back Bryson Kuzdzal
    – Sophomore linebacker Jason Hewlett

    Questionable


    – Sophomore WR Semaj Morgan
    – Senior EDGE Josaiah Stewart
    – Junior cornerback Will Johnson
    – Senior center Greg Crippen

    Sherrone Moore weighs in on Minnesota matchup

    Michigan HC Sherrone Moore knows that Saturday’s game will be a dogfight with P.J. Fleck and the 2-2 Gophers.

    “Coach Fleck has a tough physical discipline football team that they’re going to play together,” he said on Monday. “They’re going to play team ball. They’re going to play ball-control offense. They’re going to play smart defense. They’re going to try to control the clock, do things to make you make mistakes. So we’ve got to go out there and execute at a high level, be detailed. Last week you talked about fanatical detail in everything we do. And this week it will be definitely just trying to check and see if there’s any complacency everywhere. We can’t have any complacency. We’ve got to be urgent in everything we do, and that will be the key for us for victory this week.”

    Saturday’s game kicks off at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast via FOX as part of its Big Noon Saturday slate.

    The post Michigan vs. Minnesota availability report: Colston Loveland status revealed appeared first on On3 .

