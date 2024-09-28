Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • On3.com

    Underdog Promo Code ON3NEWS: Earn a 50% Deposit Match for Saturday Week 5 CFB, Any Event

    By Christopher Ilenstine,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLj7g_0vn6235r00

    Apply the Underdog promo code ON3NEWS to your new Underdog Fantasy account and claim a 50% deposit match, up to $1,000 in bonus cash. The bonus cash, along with your deposited cash, can be used to create DFS (daily fantasy sports) entries and profit cash.

    How to use play Higher or Lower using Underdog Promo Code ON3NEWS

    After applying the Underdog promo code ON3NEWS , one of the best games to play on Underdog Fantasy is “Higher or Lower.” It is essentially a pick’em style game where you select your preferred sport, find the event and pick players to perform better or worse than the listed statistic.

    For example, Underdog has a wide range of sports such as college football. If I navigate to Georgia vs. Alabama on the app, I can find multiple ways to play the game, such as Jalen Milroe to have higher than 42.5 rushing yards.

    You need a minimum of two picks and can select up to eight picks in your entry. Obviously, it’s harder to hit all your picks, but selecting more equals a higher payout.

    Lastly, you decide between Standard Play and Flex Play.

    • Standard Play – All your picks need to hit and this provides the highest payout
    • Flex Play – You can miss one of the picks in your entry and recover some payout

    Underdog promo code ON3NEWS: Saturday college football picks

    Here is an example entry you can make after activating the deposit match with Underdog promo code ON3NEWS :

    Imagine I just want to make picks on the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup and I think Alabama wins at home. Keeping it simple, I make an entry with three picks that gives me an option to select the Flex Play if I prefer.

    Carson Beck lower than 245.5 passing yards

    This would be a complementary pick to an Alabama win. In that scenario, it’s likely Georgia’s offense struggled without dynamic playmakers and Beck wasn’t successful in the pass game.

    Jalen Milroe higher than 42.5 rushing yards

    Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback and dynamic in the run game. If Alabama wins, it’s likely they played the style of offense they prefer which includes some rushing from Milroe.

    Trevor Etienne higher than 0.5 rush + rec touchdowns

    If Beck struggles, it could be a good move to include Etienne, Georgia’s running back, to have a score. One score is very attainable even in a game that could feature limited points.

    Standard Play – 3/3 correct is 4.32x payout

    Flex Play – 3/3 correct is 2.16x payout or 2/3 is 1x payout (essentially returning the amount placed on the entry)

    Steps to claim Underdog promo code ON3NEWS

    1. Click this link and download the Underdog Fantasy app.
    2. Tap the green ‘Sign Up’ button.
    3. Apply the Underdog promo code ON3NEWS .
    4. Follow the on-screen steps: Create a username, verify your birthday, enter an email address, set your password and click the green ‘Sign Up’ button.
    5. Deposit any amount to earn the 50% deposit match, up to $1,000 in bonus cash.

    Must be 18+ (19+ or 21+ depending on state of residence) and within applicable state. Full T&Cs apply.

    The post Underdog Promo Code ON3NEWS: Earn a 50% Deposit Match for Saturday Week 5 CFB, Any Event appeared first on On3 .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College Football Rankings: Projecting AP Poll Top 25 after Week 5
    On3.com1 day ago
    Pregame observations: Michigan football vs. Minnesota
    On3.com2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum: Ole Miss’ road got very ‘nerve-wracking’ after loss to Kentucky
    On3.com5 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Monday Huddle: Bye Week Reset
    On3.com3 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Missouri High School Football Rankings: Top 25 teams – Sept. 29
    On3.com1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    GoldandBlack.com Game Day Thread: Nebraska at Purdue
    On3.com2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Michigan football FPI outlook updated after close call vs. Minnesota
    On3.com4 hours ago
    Data Driven: Purdue’s loss to Nebraska
    On3.com1 day ago
    Will Sheppard takes shot at Vanderbilt following big performance for Colorado
    On3.com4 hours ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Live pregame updates: NC State vs. Northern Illinois
    On3.com2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum cautions Georgia ‘can’t keep living on the edge’ after 2nd-half rally vs. Alabama
    On3.com1 day ago
    Good Morning CaneSport 9.30.24
    On3.com8 hours ago
    Kentucky-Ole Miss: Preview, Injury Report, Point Spread, How To Watch, and More
    On3.com2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Kirk Herbstreit identifies where Kirby Smart must test Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
    On3.com2 days ago
    Nuggets: Awaiting the verdict on Kansas State DL Uso Seumalo
    On3.com4 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Isiah Kiner-Falefa Declined to Play Final Game and Hit $250,000 Bonus
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment46 minutes ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy