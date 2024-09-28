Underdog Promo Code ON3NEWS: Earn a 50% Deposit Match for Saturday Week 5 CFB, Any Event

Apply the Underdog promo code ON3NEWS to your new Underdog Fantasy account and claim a 50% deposit match, up to $1,000 in bonus cash. The bonus cash, along with your deposited cash, can be used to create DFS (daily fantasy sports) entries and profit cash.

How to use play Higher or Lower using Underdog Promo Code ON3NEWS

After applying the Underdog promo code ON3NEWS , one of the best games to play on Underdog Fantasy is “Higher or Lower.” It is essentially a pick’em style game where you select your preferred sport, find the event and pick players to perform better or worse than the listed statistic.

For example, Underdog has a wide range of sports such as college football. If I navigate to Georgia vs. Alabama on the app, I can find multiple ways to play the game, such as Jalen Milroe to have higher than 42.5 rushing yards.

You need a minimum of two picks and can select up to eight picks in your entry. Obviously, it’s harder to hit all your picks, but selecting more equals a higher payout.

Lastly, you decide between Standard Play and Flex Play.

Standard Play – All your picks need to hit and this provides the highest payout

Flex Play – You can miss one of the picks in your entry and recover some payout

Here is an example entry you can make after activating the deposit match with Underdog promo code ON3NEWS :

Imagine I just want to make picks on the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup and I think Alabama wins at home. Keeping it simple, I make an entry with three picks that gives me an option to select the Flex Play if I prefer.

Carson Beck lower than 245.5 passing yards

This would be a complementary pick to an Alabama win. In that scenario, it’s likely Georgia’s offense struggled without dynamic playmakers and Beck wasn’t successful in the pass game.

Jalen Milroe higher than 42.5 rushing yards

Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback and dynamic in the run game. If Alabama wins, it’s likely they played the style of offense they prefer which includes some rushing from Milroe.

Trevor Etienne higher than 0.5 rush + rec touchdowns

If Beck struggles, it could be a good move to include Etienne, Georgia’s running back, to have a score. One score is very attainable even in a game that could feature limited points.

Standard Play – 3/3 correct is 4.32x payout

Flex Play – 3/3 correct is 2.16x payout or 2/3 is 1x payout (essentially returning the amount placed on the entry)

Steps to claim Underdog promo code ON3NEWS

Click this link and download the Underdog Fantasy app. Tap the green ‘Sign Up’ button. Apply the Underdog promo code ON3NEWS . Follow the on-screen steps: Create a username, verify your birthday, enter an email address, set your password and click the green ‘Sign Up’ button. Deposit any amount to earn the 50% deposit match, up to $1,000 in bonus cash.

The post Underdog Promo Code ON3NEWS: Earn a 50% Deposit Match for Saturday Week 5 CFB, Any Event appeared first on On3 .