Ole Miss might have most transfer-heavy roster in college football
By Adam Luckett,
2 days ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has rightfully earned the “Portal King” moniker. We’ve seen programs like Florida State, Louisville, and Colorado very much go all-in on college football’s free agency model but no one does it better than the Rebels.
Armed with a strong NIL collective, Ole Miss has chosen to recruit the portal aggressively. According to On3 ‘s recruiting database , Kiffin’s program has added 67 transfers to the roster over the last three offseasons. A closer look at the roster reveals that most of the team’s impact players started their careers somewhere else.
Kiffin has a clear roster-building strategy and it has helped create a team that has legitimate national championship aspirations.
