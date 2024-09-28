Ole Miss might have most transfer-heavy roster in college football

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has rightfully earned the “Portal King” moniker. We’ve seen programs like Florida State, Louisville, and Colorado very much go all-in on college football’s free agency model but no one does it better than the Rebels.

Armed with a strong NIL collective, Ole Miss has chosen to recruit the portal aggressively. According to On3 ‘s recruiting database , Kiffin’s program has added 67 transfers to the roster over the last three offseasons. A closer look at the roster reveals that most of the team’s impact players started their careers somewhere else.

Ole Miss has 39 FBS transfers on the roster

Player Former School Rashad Amos Mississippi State/Miami (Ohio) Trey Amos Louisiana/Alabama Yam Banks South Alabama Ulysses Bentley IV SMU Julius Buelow Washington Jadon Canady Tulane Khari Coleman TCU Jaxson Dart USC Micah Davis Air Force/Utah State Logan Diggs Notre Dame/LSU TJ Dottery Clemson Chris Graves Jr. Miami Isaiah Hamilton Texas Southern/Houston Chris Hardie Jacksonville State Tre Harris Louisiana Tech Walker Howard LSU Jared Ivey Georgia Tech Nate Kalepo Washington Key Lawrence Tennessee/Oklahoma Louis Moore Indiana Walter Nolen Texas A&M Henry Parrish Jr. Miami Chris Paul Jr. Arkansas JJ Pegues Auburn Charlie Pollock Nevada Diego Pounds North Carolina Devin Price Florida Atlantic Caden Prieskorn Memphis John Saunders Jr. Miami (Ohio) Gerquan Scott Southern Miss Carter Short Alabama Jordan Smart North Texas Akelo Stone Georgia Tech Domonique Thomas Georgia State Brandon Turnage Alabama/Tennessee Princely Umanmielen Florida Jordan Watkins Louisville Antwane Wells Jr. James Madison/South Carolina Dae’Quan Wright Virginia Tech

Ole Miss has found multi-year transfers ( Jaxson Dart , JJ Pegues , Jordan Watkins , Jared Ivey , Khari Coleman , and Ulysses Bentley IV ) who have stayed around for three years and helped the program establish stability and culture. We’ve also seen Ole Miss go out and find impact first-year players ( Princely Umanmielen , Antwane Wells Jr. , and Walter Nolen ) who will not be on the roster next year. Ole Miss has found star power but also used the free agency tool to address depth concerns at running back, offensive line, and in the secondary.

Kiffin has a clear roster-building strategy and it has helped create a team that has legitimate national championship aspirations.

