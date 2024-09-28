Open in App
    Ole Miss might have most transfer-heavy roster in college football

    By Adam Luckett,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g30b7_0vn5zQ4O00

    Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has rightfully earned the “Portal King” moniker. We’ve seen programs like Florida State, Louisville, and Colorado very much go all-in on college football’s free agency model but no one does it better than the Rebels.

    Armed with a strong NIL collective, Ole Miss has chosen to recruit the portal aggressively. According to On3 ‘s recruiting database , Kiffin’s program has added 67 transfers to the roster over the last three offseasons. A closer look at the roster reveals that most of the team’s impact players started their careers somewhere else.

    Ole Miss has 39 FBS transfers on the roster

    Player Former School
    Rashad Amos Mississippi State/Miami (Ohio)
    Trey Amos Louisiana/Alabama
    Yam Banks South Alabama
    Ulysses Bentley IV SMU
    Julius Buelow Washington
    Jadon Canady Tulane
    Khari Coleman TCU
    Jaxson Dart USC
    Micah Davis Air Force/Utah State
    Logan Diggs Notre Dame/LSU
    TJ Dottery Clemson
    Chris Graves Jr. Miami
    Isaiah Hamilton Texas Southern/Houston
    Chris Hardie Jacksonville State
    Tre Harris Louisiana Tech
    Walker Howard LSU
    Jared Ivey Georgia Tech
    Nate Kalepo Washington
    Key Lawrence Tennessee/Oklahoma
    Louis Moore Indiana
    Walter Nolen Texas A&M
    Henry Parrish Jr. Miami
    Chris Paul Jr. Arkansas
    JJ Pegues Auburn
    Charlie Pollock Nevada
    Diego Pounds North Carolina
    Devin Price Florida Atlantic
    Caden Prieskorn Memphis
    John Saunders Jr. Miami (Ohio)
    Gerquan Scott Southern Miss
    Carter Short Alabama
    Jordan Smart North Texas
    Akelo Stone Georgia Tech
    Domonique Thomas Georgia State
    Brandon Turnage Alabama/Tennessee
    Princely Umanmielen Florida
    Jordan Watkins Louisville
    Antwane Wells Jr. James Madison/South Carolina
    Dae’Quan Wright Virginia Tech

    Ole Miss has found multi-year transfers ( Jaxson Dart , JJ Pegues , Jordan Watkins , Jared Ivey , Khari Coleman , and Ulysses Bentley IV ) who have stayed around for three years and helped the program establish stability and culture. We’ve also seen Ole Miss go out and find impact first-year players ( Princely Umanmielen , Antwane Wells Jr. , and Walter Nolen ) who will not be on the roster next year. Ole Miss has found star power but also used the free agency tool to address depth concerns at running back, offensive line, and in the secondary.

    Kiffin has a clear roster-building strategy and it has helped create a team that has legitimate national championship aspirations.

    Clint McKinion
    1d ago
    people stll watch that doodoo?
    mmfloyd2001
    1d ago
    This will kiffins last year at ole piss😄
