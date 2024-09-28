Open in App
    Live pregame updates: NC State vs. Northern Illinois

    By Ethan McDowell,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ptpdu_0vn5kt4u00

    NC State football wants to bounce back against Northern Illinois at home this afternoon. The Wolfpack is 2-2 coming into this game and will have to stave off an upset bid from the Huskies, who knocked off a No. 5-ranked Notre Dame squad earlier this year.

    After the spread for this game opened at -11.5 for NC State, the line dropped to -7.5 as of Saturday morning. Northern Illinois is coming off a loss to Buffalo, while the Pack lost its Week 4 contest with Clemson.

    Following its setback against the Tigers, NC State declined to release an official depth chart. TheWolfpacker.com made it to Carter-Finley Stadium to cover all of the latest news and notes from pregame warmups.

    The game is scheduled to kick off at noon, and the CW Network has the broadcast.

    Live pregame updates: NC State vs. Northern Illinois

    11:47
    Pregame warmups just wrapped up. Kickoff is scheduled for around 12:10 based on the stadium clock.

    11:37
    KJ Martin took first string reps at strong safety instead of Bishop Fitzgerald during warmups, Isaiah Shirley took first string reps instead of Travali Price and Tamarcus Cooley took first string reps at nickle instead of Ja’Had Carter. TheWolfpacker.com did not see Carter during warmups.

    11:30
    First string offensive line during warmups from left to right— Anthony Belton, Anthony Carter Jr., Zeke Correll, Tim McKay and Jacarrius Peak. No changes to that group, but Belton is not expected to start this game.

    11:25
    Redshirt freshman running back Hollywood Smothers is not in uniform for today’s game. He is the Pack’s starting kick returner.

    11:20
    Grayson McCall is not warming up with the rest of the quarterbacks. He’s not expected to be active today. CJ Bailey is taking reps with the first strings, as expected.

    11:14
    Final warmups are underway at Carter-Finley Stadium with around 55 minutes until kickoff.

    10:35
    The Wolfpack’s students are starting to arrive.

    10:23
    Grayson McCall is on the field going through initial warmups. He has thrown a couple of passes but is mostly just helping the other quarterbacks warm up.

    10:15
    NC State has arrived at Carter-Finley Stadium.

    9:31
    NC State is on its way to the Walk of Champions.

    9:30

    The post Live pregame updates: NC State vs. Northern Illinois appeared first on On3 .

    hellodarknessmyoldfriend
    1d ago
    I’m so glad to see the blowhard coach from NIU has lost the last two games in a row.
