    Indiana High School Football Scores: Top 25 updates – Sept. 26-28

    By Keegan Pope,

    2 days ago
    Week 6 of the Indiana high school football schedule has arrived, and there are some massive matchups on tap in the Hoosier State this weekend.

    That includes a battle between the state’s top two squads at Brownsburg, along with six other games featuring top-25 teams in the On3 Massey Ratings.

    Follow along below to track scores from around the state:

    The On3 Massey Ratings — which were officially used during the BCS era and have generated college high school sports team rankings since 1995 — rank sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory.

    Indiana High School Football Top 25 Scoreboard

    FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

    #11 Crown Point – 41
    Valparaiso – 7

    #14 Carroll – 17
    Wayne – 16

    #16 East Central – 45
    South Dearborn – 0

    #25 Roncalli – 37
    #22 Brebeuf Jesuit – 18

    SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

    #2 Westfield
    #1 Brownsburg

    #20 Lawrence Central
    #3 Center Grove

    #4 Warren Central
    #17 Pike

    #6 Lawrence North
    #12 Ben Davis

    #13 Zionsville
    #7 Hamilton Southeastern

    #8 Fishers
    Avon

    Guerin Catholic
    #9 Bishop Chatard

    Greenfield-Central
    #10 New Palestine

    #15 Carmel
    North Central

    Terre Haute North Vigo
    #18 Columbus North

    Decatur Central
    #19 Plainfield

    #24 Franklin Central
    #21 Noblesville

    Whiteland
    #23 Martinsville

    IDLE: #5 Cathedral

    Comments / 1
    Jereme
    19h ago
    Crap! #22 Evansville Memorial not even mention! If you're going to write the article about the top 25 in the state, then mention all the teams. Also,the teams in southern Indiana are a lot better than you give them credit for!
