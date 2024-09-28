Week 6 of the Indiana high school football schedule has arrived, and there are some massive matchups on tap in the Hoosier State this weekend.

That includes a battle between the state’s top two squads at Brownsburg, along with six other games featuring top-25 teams in the On3 Massey Ratings.

Follow along below to track scores from around the state:

The On3 Massey Ratings — which were officially used during the BCS era and have generated college high school sports team rankings since 1995 — rank sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory.

CLICK HERE to watch your high school’s games on NFHS Network now!

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

#11 Crown Point – 41

Valparaiso – 7

#14 Carroll – 17

Wayne – 16

#16 East Central – 45

South Dearborn – 0

#25 Roncalli – 37

#22 Brebeuf Jesuit – 18

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

#2 Westfield –

#1 Brownsburg –

#20 Lawrence Central –

#3 Center Grove –

#4 Warren Central –

#17 Pike –

#6 Lawrence North –

#12 Ben Davis –

#13 Zionsville –

#7 Hamilton Southeastern –

#8 Fishers –

Avon –

Guerin Catholic –

#9 Bishop Chatard –

Greenfield-Central –

#10 New Palestine –

#15 Carmel –

North Central –

Terre Haute North Vigo –

#18 Columbus North –

Decatur Central –

#19 Plainfield –

#24 Franklin Central –

#21 Noblesville –

Whiteland –

#23 Martinsville –

IDLE: #5 Cathedral

The post Indiana High School Football Scores: Top 25 updates – Sept. 26-28 appeared first on On3 .