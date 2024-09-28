Blackhawks Make 8 Roster Cuts Before Preseason Game vs. Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks made a wave of transactions Saturday by cutting eight players from their training camp roster.

Blackhawks Roster Moves

Sep 28, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Lardis (76) skates against the St. Louis Blues at United Center. Photo&colon Jamie Sabau&solUSA TODAY Sports

Three players on tryout agreements, defensemen DJ King (professional) and Austin Strand (professional) and goalie Ben Gaudreau (amateur), have been released from their pacts and assigned to the Rockford IceHogs.

The Blackhawks also assigned forward prospects Gavin Hayes, Paul Ludwinski, Jalen Luypen, and Marcel Marcel to the AHL club. Hayes and Ludwinski saw a taste of preseason action while in camp, and Marcel was dealing with an injury.

Finally, Chicago assigned forward Nick Lardis to the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL. The 19-year-old recorded two shots and two hits in Friday's 2-0 preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

After Saturday's transactions, the Blackhawks' training camp roster features 41 players (24 forwards, 12 defensemen, five goalies).

What's On Tap Next?

Preseason action continues Saturday when the Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is at 6 PM CT and the game will stream on Blackhawks.com and the Blackhawks app for viewers in the Chicagoland market.

