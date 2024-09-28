Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • On Tap Sports Net

    Blackhawks Make 8 Roster Cuts Before Preseason Game vs. Blues

    By Jonnie Nonnie,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqJoO_0vnA5A8p00

    The Chicago Blackhawks made a wave of transactions Saturday by cutting eight players from their training camp roster.

    Blackhawks Roster Moves

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOcvy_0vnA5A8p00
    Sep 28, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Lardis (76) skates against the St. Louis Blues at United Center.

    Photo&colon Jamie Sabau&solUSA TODAY Sports

    Three players on tryout agreements, defensemen DJ King (professional) and Austin Strand (professional) and goalie Ben Gaudreau (amateur), have been released from their pacts and assigned to the Rockford IceHogs.

    The Blackhawks also assigned forward prospects Gavin Hayes, Paul Ludwinski, Jalen Luypen, and Marcel Marcel to the AHL club. Hayes and Ludwinski saw a taste of preseason action while in camp, and Marcel was dealing with an injury.

    Finally, Chicago assigned forward Nick Lardis to the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL. The 19-year-old recorded two shots and two hits in Friday's 2-0 preseason loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

    After Saturday's transactions, the Blackhawks' training camp roster features 41 players (24 forwards, 12 defensemen, five goalies).

    What's On Tap Next?

    Preseason action continues Saturday when the Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is at 6 PM CT and the game will stream on Blackhawks.com and the Blackhawks app for viewers in the Chicagoland market.

    Related: Chicago Blackhawks Preseason Schedule 2024: Broadcast Info, Dates, Times, Opponents

    Subscribe to On Tap Sports Net on YouTube and the Four Feathers Podcast for more Chicago Blackhawks content, updates, and hot takes!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Blackhawks Roster Cuts Continue as IceHogs' Core Assembles
    On Tap Sports Net1 day ago
    Blackhawks Player Grades: Frank Nazar
    On Tap Sports Net2 days ago
    Chicago gangs clash with Venezuelan Tren de Aragua members: ‘Blacks against migrants’
    Fox News7 days ago
    Tigers’ Riley Greene drops truth bomb on Detroit’s epic return to playoffs
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    One Of Florida's Most Rat-Infested Cities Has Been Recently Named Its Dirtiest
    L. Cane6 days ago
    Gymnast Olivia Dunne Lifting Shirt Shows Off Her ‘Seven Figures’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Paige Spiranac Stuns Fans With Racy Halloween Costume
    The Spun1 day ago
    Golf Icon John Daly Loses Everything, Suffers “Total Loss And Devastation” As His Home Is Completely Destroyed By Hurricane Helene
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Motor City Matchups Signify Sad State of Affairs for Chicago Sports
    On Tap Sports Net2 days ago
    How to Watch Bears vs. Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
    On Tap Sports Net2 days ago
    "He took a knife from the kitchen and cut it to shreds" - Michael Jordan went merciless to make his friends switch to Nike
    BasketballNetwork.net2 days ago
    Busch Beer Reveals Camo Cans for 2024 Hunting Season
    On Tap Sports Net5 days ago
    Fan Favorite Chicago Cubs Pitcher Predicted To Land $20.4 Million Contract
    Chicago Cubs On SI2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Steelers QB Justin Fields Fires 4-Word Shot at Bears’ Coaching
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    LOOK: 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk throws tantrum over Kyle Shanahan asking him to change his shorts during practice
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Isiah Kiner-Falefa Declined to Play Final Game and Hit $250,000 Bonus
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainmentlast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy