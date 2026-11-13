Tanya Rad's Date S'mores Bar Recipe:

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Freeze Time: 30 minutes

Makes: 15 bites

Ingredients

* 15 Medjool dates, pitted

* 1–2 jars marshmallow fluff

* 1 box Simple Mills Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins (or graham crackers)

* 1½ cups chocolate chips

* 1 teaspoon coconut oil

How To

1. Prep the dates: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove the pits from the dates and place them on the baking sheet. Use the palm of your hand or the bottom of a glass to flatten each date into a round disc.

2. Add the crunch: Break the graham crackers or Sweet Thins into pieces and place one on top of each flattened date. Gently press down so it sticks.

3. Add the marshmallow: Spoon a dollop of marshmallow fluff onto each cracker.

4. Melt the chocolate: Combine chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until smooth and melted.

5. Coat and freeze: Drizzle the melted chocolate over each date. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for about 30 minutes, or until the chocolate is completely set.

6. Enjoy! Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week or in the freezer for up to one month.

Enjoy straight from the fridge or let them sit out for a few minutes for a softer bite!