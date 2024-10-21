Your Daily Horoscopes: October 21, 2024

ARIES- Start visualizing and it will come to life.

TAURUS- Host a beach cleanup this week.

GEMINI- Put your phone down for a couple hours straight.

CANCER- Within challenges there are possibilities to connect.

LEO- A relationship that is important to you might be ending, another door will open.

VIRGO- Don’t feel like the world is out to get you, it’s not.

LIBRA- You’ve been seeking an answer and it’s about to come.

SCORPIO- It’s about what’s inside – not the wrapping of the gift.

SAGITTARIUS- Give yourself a chance to explore an offer that doesn’t seem exciting.

CAPRICORN- You might need to admit you were wrong about something, don’t let your ego get in the way.

AQUARIUS- It will take teamwork to find a good solution.

PISCES- Speed bumps are placed there for a reason.

