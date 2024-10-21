Open in App
    • On Air with Ryan Seacrest

    Babies Born In This Month Live Longest & Are the Healthiest

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puFmP_0wFfx9UC00

    Thinking about starting a family? Babies born in October reportedly live longest and are healthiest and happiest.

    Global medical surveys find that babies born in October live longer, have a much greater chance of living to 100, have stronger mental health and a lower risk of depression and anxiety!

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
