Omaha has some very special cats waiting for cozy couches and kind humans. All of these kitties are at the Nebraska Humane Society and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

Candy Corn is a pretty calico girl looking for a fresh start. She’s available on a first come, first served basis. To meet her, visit the shelter during adoption hours, fill out a quick survey, and an adoption coordinator will introduce you and guide you through the process.

👉 Meet Candy Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

Phil is a young brown tabby boy with his whole life ahead of him. He’s also available on a first come, first served basis. Stop by during adoption hours, complete the survey, and an adoption coordinator will bring you together and explain the next steps.

👉 Meet Phil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

Oreo is a gorgeous black-and-white senior lady with a gentle soul. She can be shy at first, but becomes friendly and affectionate once she trusts you.

She’s looking for:

A low-traffic home

Older children and adults only

only To be the only pet

Oreo dreams of sunning in the window and cuddling once she’s settled in. If you want a calm companion to keep you company during the day, she may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

Ranch is a handsome gray tabby adult cat. Like several others here, he’s available on a first come, first served basis. Visit during adoption hours, fill out the survey, and an adoption coordinator will introduce you and walk you through adopting him.

👉 Meet Ranch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Omaha, NE and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting the Nebraska Humane Society to meet these wonderful kitties in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.