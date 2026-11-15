Omaha’s engineering scene is busy right now, from glass and aluminum to rail and high-tech manufacturing. If you’re ready for hands-on work and real project impact, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Forge Holdings

Forge Holdings Location: Omaha, NE (on-site, office + fab shop)

(on-site, office + fab shop) Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: Competitive base + incentive pay (top performers can earn more)

(top performers can earn more) Also listed on: Indeed

Indeed Why it’s interesting: Own aluminum storefront and curtainwall quotes from takeoff through ordering, with direct access to senior leadership and a say in how projects are designed and priced. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, family leave, disability, and training, plus possible relocation help.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Based out of Omaha, NE , with travel/relocation to project sites

Based out of , with travel/relocation to project sites Type: Full-time summer internship (May–Aug), temporary

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour

Dates: Posting active 11/10/2026 – 12/01/2026

Posting active Why it’s interesting: For Kiewit Scholars at select universities who want real construction and design experience—field engineering, scheduling, estimating, and safety on major transportation and infrastructure projects.

Employer: Olsson

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Not listed (includes 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, health, dental, vision, PTO )

Not listed (includes ) Why it’s interesting: Great first role for a new civil engineer—work on terminal and civil design, modeling, estimating, and site visits, with strong mentoring and clear development paths.

Employer: Lozier

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 10:00 pm–6:30 am)

Pay: Not listed (includes company bonus potential and ~$6,000/year shift differential )

Not listed (includes and ) Why it’s interesting: Mix of data analysis, process troubleshooting, documentation, and supporting engineering changes on the production floor, with day-one medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, onsite clinic, education assistance, and relocation benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.