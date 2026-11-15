Omaha’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re just starting out or already deep into your career. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Pfizer

Pfizer Location: Remote/Field-based , territory includes Omaha, NE

, territory includes Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,900 – $384,800/year + bonus + equity eligible

Lead oncology field medical strategy, support clinical trials, and be the expert voice on breast and gynecologic cancers. Heavy travel (50–75%) and MD required; ideal if you’re near a major hub and want a high-impact, high-comp role.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE (Retail Pharmacy)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support pharmacists with prescriptions, insurance billing, and customer service in a busy retail setting. Night and weekend shifts are required; great fit if you’re a certified tech looking for flexible hours.

Employer: CHI Health Lakeside

Location: West Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.24 – $24.35/hour

Provide hands-on basic care, transport patients, and support RNs in a full-service, tech-forward hospital. Requires NE CNA and BLS; good role if you want hospital experience on a strong team.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24.27 – $36.10/hour

Oversee registration, scheduling, and insurance verification teams across key CHI sites. Ideal for someone with hospital patient access + EMR (Epic/Meditech) experience who’s ready to step into leadership.

(Duplicate posting also appears under Job ID 4489895044; role listed once here.)

Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $49.54 – $73.70/hour

Dispense meds, counsel patients, and guide pharmacy staff in a community-focused retail setting. Requires Nebraska Pharmacist license and BLS; strong option if you want stable hours and direct patient interaction.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Omaha, NE (Home-based visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and teach patients to use home respiratory equipment like CPAP/BiPAP, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators. Includes on-call rotation; good fit if you enjoy one-on-one education and field work.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

Estimated Pay: $3,060/week

Day-shift travel mammo role with housing and M&I per diems plus full benefits. Great if you have 2+ years’ mammo experience and want strong weekly pay for a 13-week assignment.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Omaha, NE (Long-Term Acute Care)

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

Estimated Pay: $2,954 – $3,150/week

Manage day-to-day pharmacy services in an LTAC setting with full travel benefits and day-one insurance. Requires NE Pharmacist license, AHA BLS, and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week)

Estimated Pay: $2,400/week

Day-shift mammo travel role with day-one insurance and license reimbursement. Nice option if you prefer 36-hour weeks and want a recruiter-heavy support model.

Employer: Eurofins

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: Tue–Sat, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Entry-level lab role handling sample registration, testing, and data entry in a global food/clinical testing company. HS diploma required; science degree preferred. Good way to break into lab work with full benefits.

Employer: Eurofins

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: Tue–Sat, 10:00 pm – 6:30 am

Similar duties to the 2nd shift role but overnight hours—ideal if you like nights and want quieter lab time plus shift stability. Same HS diploma minimum and strong benefits.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Lasting Hope Recovery Center

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $16.83 – $23.77/hour

Support adults with mental illness and/or substance use in a 64-bed psych facility, focusing on safety and therapeutic skills. Requires a BA or Mental Health Tech certificate and BLS.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Omaha, NE (Acute Care Hospital)

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $2,867 – $3,068/week

Night-shift stepdown role, 4x12s, at a 389-bed hospital using Epic. Needs 1+ year RN experience and NE or compact license; strong pay plus Aya’s day-one benefits and housing options.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $2,134 – $2,341/week

Another stepdown night role with 3x12s instead of 4x12s—good if you want one less shift per week while keeping travel benefits and Epic experience.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $2,134 – $2,341/week

Day-shift PCU assignment (3x12s) at the same 389-bed facility. Great if you prefer days but still want progressive care experience and travel pay.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – CUMC Bergan Mercy

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $36.00 – $52.20/hour

Residency program for new RNs with mentorship, education support, and a sign-on bonus up to $13,500 plus up to $10,000 student loan help (eligibility rules apply). Requires ASN or BSN, NE RN license, and BLS.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – CUMC Bergan Mercy

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $36.00 – $52.20/hour

ICU-focused residency with cross-training, up to $10,000 sign-on and up to $10,000 education assistance. Great path if you’re a newer RN aiming straight for trauma ICU.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Immanuel

Location: North Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.24 – $24.35/hour

Provide bedside care and assist with daily activities in a full-service hospital with cancer and rehab services. Requires NE CNA and BLS; good fit if you live in or near North Omaha.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – CUMC Bergan Mercy

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.24 – $24.35/hour

Join the CNA team at a Level I trauma and academic medical center, supporting RNs across a wide range of units. Same NE CNA and BLS requirements; strong choice if you want exposure to complex cases.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same page. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.