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Omaha
📣 Omaha, NE Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $55K–$140K+
5 days ago
Omaha’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, finance, and B2B services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are several solid options on the table.
Pediatric Sales Specialist – Nutrition
- Employer: Abbott
- Location: Omaha, NE (local candidates only; company car provided)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,300 – $122,700 base (location-dependent)
- Why it’s worth a look: Hospital/office sales role promoting Similac and PediaSure. Great fit if you have healthcare sales plus clinical background (RD/RN) and want strong benefits, retirement plan, and tuition support.
Key Account Manager – Cardiovascular
- Employer: Amgen
- Location: Omaha / Nebraska territory (covers Lincoln, Omaha, Milwaukee)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range posted by employer (varies by experience; plus bonus, stock incentives, strong benefits)
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior account role owning major cardiovascular accounts across systems and hospitals. Ideal if you have advanced degree and 6+ years in healthcare/account management and want strategic, high-impact work.
Market Leader (Director of Sales)
- Employer: Carrier Enterprise
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay plus sales bonus (exact range not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead account executives and drive HVAC market growth with a 60% field/40% strategy mix. Good for seasoned sales leaders (10+ years) who like coaching teams and owning a territory.
Account Manager II – Health Plans
- Employer: Medica
- Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid – ~3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,600 – $95,300 (typical hire $55,600 – $79,400), plus incentives
- Why it’s worth a look: Manage a book of commercial health plan clients, handle renewals, and be the main contact for brokers and employers. Great if you know group health/benefits and want stable pay plus strong benefits.
Business Development Manager – Affordable Housing
- Employer: Kinetic Valuation Group
- Location: Omaha, NE (office-based, 25–50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 base + up to 20% bonus
- Why it’s worth a look: Build a national client pipeline in LIHTC/affordable housing, manage conferences and outreach, and work directly with leadership. Best for B2B pros with existing developer/lender relationships.
Pest Control In-Home Sales Inspector
- Employer: Ecoshield Pest Solutions
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, field sales
- Salary: $16/hr base + uncapped commission; most earn $60,000 – $90,000 (not guaranteed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of inspections, sales, and customer service with weekly pay and full benefits. Good entry-to-mid level role if you like being out in the field and don’t mind physical work.
Director, Marketing Planning & Operations
- Employer: Carson Group
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $127,500 – $140,000 base + bonus potential
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead marketing operations, intake, and workflows for a fast-growing financial services firm. Great for senior marketing ops leaders with 8+ years’ experience and comfort in regulated industries.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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