Omaha’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, finance, and B2B services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are several solid options on the table.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Omaha, NE (local candidates only; company car provided )

(local candidates only; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,300 – $122,700 base (location-dependent)

(location-dependent) Why it’s worth a look: Hospital/office sales role promoting Similac and PediaSure. Great fit if you have healthcare sales plus clinical background (RD/RN) and want strong benefits, retirement plan, and tuition support.

Employer: Amgen

Amgen Location: Omaha / Nebraska territory (covers Lincoln, Omaha, Milwaukee)

(covers Lincoln, Omaha, Milwaukee) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range posted by employer (varies by experience; plus bonus, stock incentives, strong benefits)

Range posted by employer (varies by experience; plus bonus, stock incentives, strong benefits) Why it’s worth a look: Senior account role owning major cardiovascular accounts across systems and hospitals. Ideal if you have advanced degree and 6+ years in healthcare/account management and want strategic, high-impact work.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay plus sales bonus (exact range not listed)

Competitive pay (exact range not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Lead account executives and drive HVAC market growth with a 60% field/40% strategy mix. Good for seasoned sales leaders (10+ years) who like coaching teams and owning a territory.

Employer: Medica

Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid – ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,600 – $95,300 (typical hire $55,600 – $79,400 ), plus incentives

(typical hire ), plus incentives Why it’s worth a look: Manage a book of commercial health plan clients, handle renewals, and be the main contact for brokers and employers. Great if you know group health/benefits and want stable pay plus strong benefits.

Employer: Kinetic Valuation Group

Location: Omaha, NE (office-based, 25–50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 base + up to 20% bonus

Why it’s worth a look: Build a national client pipeline in LIHTC/affordable housing, manage conferences and outreach, and work directly with leadership. Best for B2B pros with existing developer/lender relationships.

Employer: Ecoshield Pest Solutions

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: $16/hr base + uncapped commission; most earn $60,000 – $90,000 (not guaranteed)

(not guaranteed) Why it’s worth a look: Mix of inspections, sales, and customer service with weekly pay and full benefits. Good entry-to-mid level role if you like being out in the field and don’t mind physical work.

Employer: Carson Group

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,500 – $140,000 base + bonus potential

Why it’s worth a look: Lead marketing operations, intake, and workflows for a fast-growing financial services firm. Great for senior marketing ops leaders with 8+ years’ experience and comfort in regulated industries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.