Omaha’s hospitality scene is busy right now, from airport restaurants to neighborhood Burger Kings and downtown hotels. If you like fast pace, people, and food, there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: Hudson

Hudson Location: Eppley Airfield, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the opening of a new Pitch Pizzeria at the airport, running a high-volume casual restaurant up to ~$4M in sales. Role includes full P&L ownership, hiring, scheduling, and quarterly bonus potential, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Hudson

Hudson Location: Eppley Airfield, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Open and run a new Starbucks at the airport, overseeing staffing, ordering, and guest experience for a busy QSR location (up to ~$5M in sales). Includes benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and strong growth paths within Hudson.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($1,000 hiring bonus advertised)

Overnight role combining front desk service with daily audit and accounting tasks. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and like quieter late-night shifts.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on housekeeping role cleaning guest rooms and keeping carts and linen closets organized. Great if you like staying active and take pride in a spotless space.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house position prepping and cooking menu items to recipe, setting up and breaking down your station, and following health department standards. Ideal for line cooks who want hotel stability and steady volume.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 7205 Ontario St, Omaha, NE 68124

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise shifts, lead the team, handle inventory and cash, and resolve guest issues in a busy Burger King. Perks can include scholarship programs, emergency fund access, and wellness/discount programs (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 11940 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68144

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role taking orders, running the register, preparing food, and keeping the dining room and kitchen clean. Good for flexible hours plus access to scholarships and other benefits if eligible.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 5222 S 138th St, Omaha, NE 68137

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar team member role with cross-training at multiple stations (front counter, drive-thru, prep). Great if you want a fast-paced job close to home in southwest Omaha.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 4900 L St, Omaha, NE 68117

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Guest-facing and kitchen work including order taking, food prep, and cleaning. Same Burger King perks: potential scholarships, emergency fund, and wellness discounts (based on eligibility).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 7205 Ontario St, Omaha, NE 68124

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the GM by leading shifts, coaching team members, managing schedules, and hitting sales and service goals. Good step up if you have 1–2 years of supervisory experience and want clear growth paths.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 5155 Center St, Omaha, NE 68106

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar assistant manager role in midtown, focused on training, guest metrics, and cost control. Expect to work a mix of opens, closes, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 4900 L St, Omaha, NE 68117

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coach the team, manage inventory and cash, and help drive guest satisfaction at this south Omaha location. Requires a high school diploma/equivalent and prior supervisory experience.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 330 N 168 CR, Omaha, NE 68118

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assistant manager role in west Omaha, balancing people leadership with financial and operations goals. Includes access to Burger King’s scholarship and wellness-related programs (if eligible).

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Omaha Downtown/Old Market Area (HHM Hotels)

Location: Downtown Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk position greeting guests, checking them in/out, handling payments, and resolving issues. Full-time benefits may include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, daily pay, travel discounts, and more.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee takeout and guest entry, help run shifts, and coach the team in a high-energy sports bar. Perks can include weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and strong training (subject to eligibility).

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day restaurant operations: food safety, guest satisfaction, inventory, cost control, and reporting. Good fit if you have prior restaurant experience and want a full-scope management role.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 4502 N 30th St, Omaha, NE 68111

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a full Burger King location (10–45 employees) with responsibility for sales, profitability, staffing, and guest satisfaction. Requires 1–2 years of restaurant management and strong P&L skills.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: Omaha, NE (exact street not listed)

(exact street not listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar RGM role overseeing all operations, people development, and financial performance at a single Burger King. Expect long/irregular shifts and close work with your district manager.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house bar role in a busy wing-and-sports environment. Ideal if you love guest interaction, game-day energy, and want to grow in food & beverage.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$16/hour (listed range)

Back-of-house role handling F&B purchasing, inventory, receiving, and kitchen support (including dishwashing and some line cooking). Job posting is in Spanish and includes heavy lifting, working in hot/cold conditions, and chances to grow within a large hotel management company.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one quick application today can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.