Omaha’s steel and manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially on the night shift. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Drake-Williams Steel, Inc.

Drake-Williams Steel, Inc. Location: Omaha, NE (Structural shop)

(Structural shop) Salary: $19.00 – $30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:30 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.)

Run CNC equipment to cut and fabricate beams, tubes, plate, and more using shop drawings and cut lists. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months in steel manufacturing, can read a tape measure and shop drawings, and don’t mind physical work with forklifts and overhead cranes.

Employer: Drake-Williams Steel, Inc.

Drake-Williams Steel, Inc. Location: Omaha, NE (Structural shop)

(Structural shop) Salary: $19.00 – $30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:30 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.)

Weld structural and plate steel to spec using AWS procedures and shop drawings. Great if you have 6+ months welding for a steel fabricator or a 1-year welding certificate, can pass company welding tests, and like steady, physical work with cranes and forklifts.

Employer: Drake-Williams Steel, Inc.

Drake-Williams Steel, Inc. Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: $25.00 – $30.00/hour + $5,000 hiring bonus

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Inspect steel parts and processes from raw material to final product, including dimensional checks, visual inspection, and some non-destructive testing. Best for someone with 3+ years in structural steel or similar, a 2-year technical degree (NDT, welding, or related), and strong shop drawing and code knowledge (AISC, AWS, ASTM).

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.