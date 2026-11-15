Omaha’s wheels are turning — from local night routes to jet cockpits, there’s a wide mix of driving and operator jobs open right now. Good options here whether you want home-daily, regional, OTR, or even aviation.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Omaha, NE (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level CDL A role delivering food and supplies to restaurants, schools, healthcare, and more. Good fit if you want steady local routes, hands-on work loading/unloading, and daily customer interaction.

Employer: K&B Transportation

Location: Omaha, NE (Midwest regional)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,679/week minimum guarantee, 73 CPM, potential $2,000+/week, Midwest regional lanes

Regional CDL A job with strong guaranteed pay, no Northeast or NYC, and home every 12–14 days in most areas. Late-model automatic Freightliners, bonuses, and health/vision/dental options.

Employer: System Transport

Location: Omaha, NE (regional & OTR)

Type: Full-time – Owner Operator

Pay: Truck only: 70% of load | Truck + trailer: 80% of load, est. $2,000–$5,000/week

Flatbed owner-operator opportunity with consistent freight, weekly ACH settlements, and strong fuel discounts. Best for experienced CDL A drivers with newer equipment who want to run their own business.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home-delivery role bringing oxygen and medical equipment to patients, plus setup and basic training. Comes with a full benefits package, quarterly safety bonuses, and on-call rotation for extra hours.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Omaha, NE (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time – Owner Operator

Pay: ~$175,000–$225,000+/year, $3,500/week minimum average, most earn $3,750–$4,250+/week

OTR entertainment freight hauling sets, costumes, and gear for shows and tours. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE (traveling role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$34.00/hour

Operate heavy equipment to build phone and internet infrastructure, often in the field and in all weather. Weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and lots of physical, outdoor work.

Employer: Jet Linx

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Listed as Internship, described as Full-time

Pay: $89,000–$125,000/year

Right seat on a midsize business jet for Part 91/135 ops; must live within 2 hours of base. Great fit for pilots with 1,500+ hours looking to build turbine time with full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Jet Linx

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $145,000–$200,000/year

Captain role on a Citation XLS with higher time requirements (3,500+ hours total). Strong pay range plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with 6% company match.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 pm–6:30 am, home daily

Pay: $29.00/hour + $2.00/hour shift diff, overtime after 40 hours

Night-shift CDL A role running local routes with touch freight and daily home time. Comes with day-one health benefits, 401(k), and a big-name logistics employer on your resume.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.