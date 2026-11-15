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🚌 Omaha transportation jobs with multiple high-paying roles
Omaha’s wheels are turning — from local night routes to jet cockpits, there’s a wide mix of driving and operator jobs open right now. Good options here whether you want home-daily, regional, OTR, or even aviation.
CDL A Route Delivery Driver
Employer: Warker LLC
Location: Omaha, NE (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level CDL A role delivering food and supplies to restaurants, schools, healthcare, and more. Good fit if you want steady local routes, hands-on work loading/unloading, and daily customer interaction.
CDL-A Drivers: GUARANTEED $1679 week Minimum
Employer: K&B Transportation
Location: Omaha, NE (Midwest regional)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $1,679/week minimum guarantee, 73 CPM, potential $2,000+/week, Midwest regional lanes
Regional CDL A job with strong guaranteed pay, no Northeast or NYC, and home every 12–14 days in most areas. Late-model automatic Freightliners, bonuses, and health/vision/dental options.
Owner Operator Flatbed CDL Driver – Regional Routes
Employer: System Transport
Location: Omaha, NE (regional & OTR)
Type: Full-time – Owner Operator
Pay: Truck only: 70% of load | Truck + trailer: 80% of load, est. $2,000–$5,000/week
Flatbed owner-operator opportunity with consistent freight, weekly ACH settlements, and strong fuel discounts. Best for experienced CDL A drivers with newer equipment who want to run their own business.
Delivery Driver – Medical Equipment
Employer: Lincare
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Home-delivery role bringing oxygen and medical equipment to patients, plus setup and basic training. Comes with a full benefits package, quarterly safety bonuses, and on-call rotation for extra hours.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van
Employer: Clark Transfer
Location: Omaha, NE (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
Type: Full-time – Owner Operator
Pay: ~$175,000–$225,000+/year, $3,500/week minimum average, most earn $3,750–$4,250+/week
OTR entertainment freight hauling sets, costumes, and gear for shows and tours. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.
Traveling Telecom Equipment Operator
Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
Location: Omaha, NE (traveling role)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.00–$34.00/hour
Operate heavy equipment to build phone and internet infrastructure, often in the field and in all weather. Weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and lots of physical, outdoor work.
Second in Command (SIC) – Citation XLS
Employer: Jet Linx
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Listed as Internship, described as Full-time
Pay: $89,000–$125,000/year
Right seat on a midsize business jet for Part 91/135 ops; must live within 2 hours of base. Great fit for pilots with 1,500+ hours looking to build turbine time with full benefits and 401(k) match.
Pilot in Command (PIC) – Citation XLS
Employer: Jet Linx
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Pay: $145,000–$200,000/year
Captain role on a Citation XLS with higher time requirements (3,500+ hours total). Strong pay range plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with 6% company match.
Local Driver CDL – Night Shift
Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 pm–6:30 am, home daily
Pay: $29.00/hour + $2.00/hour shift diff, overtime after 40 hours
Night-shift CDL A role running local routes with touch freight and daily home time. Comes with day-one health benefits, 401(k), and a big-name logistics employer on your resume.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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