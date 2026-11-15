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🛒 Omaha Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Flexible Roles
Omaha has a nice mix of customer‑facing jobs right now, from classic retail to hotel front desk and even field sales. Lots of options whether you want part‑time, full‑time, or a step up into leadership.
Area Customer Service Coordinator
Employer: The Global Institute for Health and Human Rights
Location: Omaha, NE (travel within 40–50 miles)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes $260/month stipend + mileage reimbursement)
Field-based role covering multiple client sites doing reception, mail/print, shipping, and hospitality support. Good fit if you like variety, driving between locations, and being the go-to problem solver for customers.
Fast and Fresh Clerk
Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed (night & weekend shifts required)
Front-of-store role at Hy‑Vee’s Fast & Fresh, mixing cashier work, stocking, and helping at the pumps. Great if you like staying busy, being on your feet, and chatting with regulars.
Pay Station Clerk
Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed (daytime shifts)
Runs the register for dining/checkout areas, keeps coffee and condiments stocked, and helps bus tables. No experience needed—Hy‑Vee trains you and it’s a nice entry into food + retail.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Bennetts Company
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Health-focused retail role helping customers choose vitamins and wellness products. Good for anyone into fitness or supplements who wants sales experience in a smaller store setting.
Sales Associate
Employer: Petco
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time
Start Rate: $15.00/hour
Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping the store clean and stocked. Perfect if you love animals and want a flexible, fast‑paced retail job.
Animal Care Specialist
Employer: Petco
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time
Start Rate: $16.00/hour
More advanced Petco role focused on caring for animals and aquatics, plus educating customers and teammates. Great if you already have hands‑on animal experience and want to use it at work.
Lead Cashier
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the cashwrap area, train new cashiers, and drive loyalty signups in a busy beauty store. Nice step up if you have retail experience and want leadership without jumping straight to manager.
Customer Service Rep
Employer: Lincare
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Phone-based role helping patients with questions, orders, and insurance‑driven needs for medical products. Good fit if you like detailed computer work and calm, clear phone communication.
Center Store Manager – Omaha, NE
Employer: Casey’s
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Starting Pay Range: $18.00 – $20.70/hour
Hands‑on leadership over the center store: inventory, audits, vendor check‑ins, and coaching team members. Comes with solid benefits and growth potential if you’re ready for convenience-store management.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Assistant‑manager style role leading sales, inventory, and team performance in an AutoZone store. Ideal if you like cars, want leadership experience, and can work a flexible schedule.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + employee discount)
Frontline tech sales—demo products, answer questions, and ring up purchases across departments. Great for tech fans who enjoy helping people and want strong benefits.
Guest Service Agent
Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Omaha Downtown (HHM Hotels)
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hotel front desk role greeting guests, checking them in/out, handling payments, and helping with requests. Comes with hotel‑style perks like travel discounts and a clear path to front office or sales roles.
Retail Route Sales Representative
Employer: Advantage Solutions
Location: Omaha, NE (field/route)
Type: Not stated (ongoing route role)
Pay: $17–$19/hour + performance bonuses
Drive your own route to grocery and convenience stores, stocking and building displays for top snack brands. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus mileage‑type travel requirements.
Shift Lead
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $17.50 – $22.50/hour
Key‑holder role that opens/closes the store, handles cash, and coaches team members on great service. Strong option if you already have retail leadership and want a stable chain with benefits.
Customer Service Associate
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour
Classic front‑end Walgreens job: run the register, stock shelves, build displays, and help in photo/web pickup. Good entry‑level role if you’re flexible for evenings and weekends.
Customer Service Associate
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour
Same core duties as above—checkout, stocking, and customer help—at a different Omaha location. Nice if you want a big brand on your resume and steady hours.
Customer Service Associate
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour
Another Omaha Walgreens location hiring for the same customer service role, giving you options by neighborhood. Expect fast pace, lots of customer interaction, and on‑the‑job training.
Pharmacy Cashier
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $16 – $20/hour
Works mainly at the pharmacy register, handling prescriptions, OTC questions, and regular checkout. Great stepping stone if you’re curious about pharmacy work but not yet a tech.
Fraud & Dispute Specialist
Employer: Fiserv
Location: Omaha, NE (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Office-based role investigating card fraud and disputes for debit, credit, and prepaid cards. Best for folks with 3+ years in financial services or fraud who like detailed case work and phone/email communication.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for several roles at once.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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