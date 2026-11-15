Omaha has a nice mix of customer‑facing jobs right now, from classic retail to hotel front desk and even field sales. Lots of options whether you want part‑time, full‑time, or a step up into leadership.

Employer: The Global Institute for Health and Human Rights

Location: Omaha, NE (travel within 40–50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $260/month stipend + mileage reimbursement)

Field-based role covering multiple client sites doing reception, mail/print, shipping, and hospitality support. Good fit if you like variety, driving between locations, and being the go-to problem solver for customers.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (night & weekend shifts required)

Front-of-store role at Hy‑Vee’s Fast & Fresh, mixing cashier work, stocking, and helping at the pumps. Great if you like staying busy, being on your feet, and chatting with regulars.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (daytime shifts)

Runs the register for dining/checkout areas, keeps coffee and condiments stocked, and helps bus tables. No experience needed—Hy‑Vee trains you and it’s a nice entry into food + retail.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Health-focused retail role helping customers choose vitamins and wellness products. Good for anyone into fitness or supplements who wants sales experience in a smaller store setting.

Employer: Petco

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Start Rate: $15.00/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping the store clean and stocked. Perfect if you love animals and want a flexible, fast‑paced retail job.

Employer: Petco

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Start Rate: $16.00/hour

More advanced Petco role focused on caring for animals and aquatics, plus educating customers and teammates. Great if you already have hands‑on animal experience and want to use it at work.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the cashwrap area, train new cashiers, and drive loyalty signups in a busy beauty store. Nice step up if you have retail experience and want leadership without jumping straight to manager.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients with questions, orders, and insurance‑driven needs for medical products. Good fit if you like detailed computer work and calm, clear phone communication.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay Range: $18.00 – $20.70/hour

Hands‑on leadership over the center store: inventory, audits, vendor check‑ins, and coaching team members. Comes with solid benefits and growth potential if you’re ready for convenience-store management.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assistant‑manager style role leading sales, inventory, and team performance in an AutoZone store. Ideal if you like cars, want leadership experience, and can work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + employee discount)

Frontline tech sales—demo products, answer questions, and ring up purchases across departments. Great for tech fans who enjoy helping people and want strong benefits.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Omaha Downtown (HHM Hotels)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel front desk role greeting guests, checking them in/out, handling payments, and helping with requests. Comes with hotel‑style perks like travel discounts and a clear path to front office or sales roles.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Omaha, NE (field/route)

Type: Not stated (ongoing route role)

Pay: $17–$19/hour + performance bonuses

Drive your own route to grocery and convenience stores, stocking and building displays for top snack brands. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus mileage‑type travel requirements.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Key‑holder role that opens/closes the store, handles cash, and coaches team members on great service. Strong option if you already have retail leadership and want a stable chain with benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour

Classic front‑end Walgreens job: run the register, stock shelves, build displays, and help in photo/web pickup. Good entry‑level role if you’re flexible for evenings and weekends.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour

Same core duties as above—checkout, stocking, and customer help—at a different Omaha location. Nice if you want a big brand on your resume and steady hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour

Another Omaha Walgreens location hiring for the same customer service role, giving you options by neighborhood. Expect fast pace, lots of customer interaction, and on‑the‑job training.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16 – $20/hour

Works mainly at the pharmacy register, handling prescriptions, OTC questions, and regular checkout. Great stepping stone if you’re curious about pharmacy work but not yet a tech.

Employer: Fiserv

Location: Omaha, NE (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role investigating card fraud and disputes for debit, credit, and prepaid cards. Best for folks with 3+ years in financial services or fraud who like detailed case work and phone/email communication.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for several roles at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.