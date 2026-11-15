Omaha’s logistics scene is busy right now – lots of roles moving freight, managing inventory, and keeping warehouses running smooth. If you like active work and clear schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Omaha, NE (retail store environment)

(retail store environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own store inventory accuracy: receiving freight, fixing inventory errors, handling returns/buybacks, and helping with online order pickups. This is a very active role with forklift use and customer help on the sales floor.

Employer: Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Location: Omaha, NE – Nutritionals site

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00/hr

You’ll handle day‑to‑day warehouse flow: unloading trucks, picking and staging orders, counting inventory, and using computer systems to track everything. Good fit if you’re comfortable on a forklift and like steady Monday–Friday hours.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1st shift, Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Move and pick product, build boxes, and scan inventory in a large warehouse using a WMS. Great if you already have warehouse experience and want daytime hours with big‑company benefits.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Listed as Internship (functions like a lead/working supervisor role)

Listed as (functions like a lead/working supervisor role) Shift: 3rd shift, Sunday–Thursday, 10:00pm–6:30am

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team on overnights: assign work, train staff, keep inventory and orders accurate, and operate warehouse equipment. Good step up if you have warehouse and SAP/WMS experience and want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Aston Carter

Location: Omaha, NE (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Salary: $21.63/hr

Application Deadline: Nov 20, 2026

This is office-based logistics: calling and emailing trucking carriers, matching loads to trucks, negotiating rates, and tracking shipments. Great entry point into freight brokerage if you like fast-paced problem solving and phone work.

Employer: Borsheims

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes at a luxury retailer: receive and inspect high‑value merchandise, keep inventory records accurate, tag items, and support returns and special orders. Offers no late nights, Sundays off most of the year, and strong benefits.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Shift: Sunday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: $23.00/hr

Load and unload LTL freight using forklifts and pallet jacks, scan and stage freight, and check condition as it moves through the network. Good fit if you already have at least 6 months of forklift experience and want solid pay plus benefits.

Employer: Heartland Scenic

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, Hourly, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Manage the whole warehouse flow: receiving and staging construction/theatrical materials, coordinating shipments, driving box trucks for deliveries, and keeping the space clean and organized. Great if you like variety and don’t mind mixing warehouse work with driving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.