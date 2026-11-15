Omaha has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Home-Towne Lodge

Home-Towne Lodge Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Hotel housekeeping role with steady hours and weekend work. You’ll clean guest rooms and common areas, handle laundry, and keep supplies stocked — ideal if you already have hotel housekeeping experience and like fast-paced days.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Apartment community role for someone with 2+ years maintenance experience and certifications (like boilers, pool, or EPA). You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, unit turns, snow removal, and help keep the property in top shape for residents.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you have about 1 year of general maintenance experience and want to grow. You’ll do repairs, unit make-readies, basic electrical and plumbing, grounds care, and snow removal, with company-paid training for extra certifications.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on building systems for a major commercial real estate company. You’ll do preventive maintenance, inspections, and repairs on mechanical and electrical systems, with clear procedures and support from an experienced facilities team.

Employer: Airlite Plastics

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.36 – $29.59/hour

Higher-paying floor care role focused on keeping commercial floors clean and safe. You’ll run scrubbers and buffers, handle waxing and refinishing, and clean carpets, with health and dental insurance and on-the-job training.

Employer: Boys Town

Location: Omaha, NE – West Hospital

Type: Full-time, Evenings (3:00 PM–11:00 PM, Mon–Fri)

Pay: Not listed

Evening shift cleaning role in a hospital setting, Monday–Friday only. You’ll clean and disinfect patient and public areas, care for floors and carpets, and help keep the building safe and welcoming.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers will train the right person who shows up and works hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.