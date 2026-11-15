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🔧 Omaha Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Omaha has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Housekeeping Attendant
- Employer: Home-Towne Lodge
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
Hotel housekeeping role with steady hours and weekend work. You’ll clean guest rooms and common areas, handle laundry, and keep supplies stocked — ideal if you already have hotel housekeeping experience and like fast-paced days.
Maintenance Technician II
- Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Apartment community role for someone with 2+ years maintenance experience and certifications (like boilers, pool, or EPA). You’ll handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, unit turns, snow removal, and help keep the property in top shape for residents.
Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Great fit if you have about 1 year of general maintenance experience and want to grow. You’ll do repairs, unit make-readies, basic electrical and plumbing, grounds care, and snow removal, with company-paid training for extra certifications.
Maintenance Technician - Omaha, NE
- Employer: CBRE
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work on building systems for a major commercial real estate company. You’ll do preventive maintenance, inspections, and repairs on mechanical and electrical systems, with clear procedures and support from an experienced facilities team.
Floor Technician / Floor Care
- Employer: Airlite Plastics
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.36 – $29.59/hour
Higher-paying floor care role focused on keeping commercial floors clean and safe. You’ll run scrubbers and buffers, handle waxing and refinishing, and clean carpets, with health and dental insurance and on-the-job training.
Environmental Services Tech (Evenings)
- Employer: Boys Town
- Location: Omaha, NE – West Hospital
- Type: Full-time, Evenings (3:00 PM–11:00 PM, Mon–Fri)
- Pay: Not listed
Evening shift cleaning role in a hospital setting, Monday–Friday only. You’ll clean and disinfect patient and public areas, care for floors and carpets, and help keep the building safe and welcoming.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers will train the right person who shows up and works hard.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.