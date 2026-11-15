Omaha’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, from federal courtrooms to fintech risk teams. If you’re a lawyer or risk pro, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: United States Attorneys' Offices (Department of Justice)

United States Attorneys' Offices (Department of Justice) Location: Omaha, NE (Criminal Division; also hiring in Lincoln)

(Criminal Division; also hiring in Lincoln) Salary: $77,515 – $197,100 in Omaha (includes 18.23% locality pay; pay based on years of attorney experience)

(includes 18.23% locality pay; pay based on years of attorney experience) Type: Full-time, federal

Serve as a federal prosecutor handling serious cases like violent crime, immigration, cybercrime, white-collar, major drug, and firearm offenses. You’ll work closely with federal agents, present to grand juries, and try cases in federal court, with strong federal benefits and the chance to build a high-impact public service career.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a Nebraska law firm)

(recruiting for a Nebraska law firm) Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000

Type: Full-time

Join a growing firm doing commercial and residential real estate deals from contract to closing. This role is ideal if you have 3–5 years of transactional experience, want close in-office mentorship, and are excited about business development and a clear path toward partnership.

Employer: PayPal

Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 flexible)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 flexible) Salary: $94,000 – $134,750 annually (Omaha range) plus potential bonus, equity, and incentives

plus potential bonus, equity, and incentives Type: Full-time

Lead third-party risk audits, regulatory exams, and reporting for PayPal’s first line of defense. Great fit if you have 5–7+ years in third-party risk, compliance, or audit in a regulated space and want a data-driven role with global impact, modern GRC tools, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying or saving it—good Omaha legal and compliance roles move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.