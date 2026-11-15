Omaha’s leadership job market is busy right now, with new manager and project roles popping up across tech, manufacturing, and life sciences. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to step into (or grow in) a leadership seat.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Omaha, NE (ServiceNow / Shield Federal Operations)

(ServiceNow / Shield Federal Operations) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors, running sprints, and owning releases from planning through production. Good fit if you have 5+ years in technical project management, know Agile/Scrum, and want a part-time leadership role with a major firm.

Employer: CyberCoders (global AEC firm client)

(global AEC firm client) Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130K – $150K base (DOE)

Run complex capital projects for life sciences, pharma manufacturing, labs, and clean rooms from concept through handover. Ideal if you have 5+ years managing AEC or life sciences projects, understand GMP and pharma processes, and want a high-impact role with strong client-facing responsibility.

Employer: Majors Plastics, Inc. (via Crosslinked)

(via Crosslinked) Location: Omaha, NE (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee custom injection mold development end to end at a 100% employee-owned molder. You’ll coordinate toolmakers and customers, manage mold tryouts and troubleshooting, and handle detailed documentation—great if you know plastic injection mold design and construction and like project coordination.

Employer: Not listed (branch operation)

Not listed (branch operation) Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid)

Type: Likely full-time / other

Pay: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour

Help launch and run a new branch, leading daily operations, inventory, and a growing team while keeping customer service strong. Good for someone with operations or retail leadership experience who wants a hands-on role with flexible schedule, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Omaha move fast, and you can keep interviewing while you look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.